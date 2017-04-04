News By Tag
Stuart Kane Supports 2017 BIA OC Women Building Unity Leadership Conference
Stuart Kane attorney, Nairi Siddiqi, serves on the BIA Women's Leadership Conference Committee. Siddiqi focuses her practice on all aspects of commercial real estate law, including real property acquisitions and dispositions, development, entitlement, construction, financing, and leasing. Siddiqi will also present on a multi-generational panel at the upcoming Urban Land Institute (ULI) Orange County/Inland Empire event "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation" being held Wednesday, April 26 in Newport Beach, CA.
BIA's mission is to champion housing as the foundation of vibrant and sustainable communities. The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIA/SC) is a non-profit trade association representing 1100 companies affiliated within the homebuilding industry throughout Southern California. More information about the event can be found here: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
