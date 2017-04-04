 
News By Tag
* Family Law Attroney
* Mesa Attorney
* Family Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Family Law Attorney Jonathan D. Brooks Named In Rising Stars

Jonathan D. Brooks has been named in Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Stars for the second year in a row. This is an honor which highlights attorneys aged 40 years or younger and who have been practicing for 10 years or less.
 
 
Jonathan D. Brooks, Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Star
Jonathan D. Brooks, Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Star
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family Law Attroney
Mesa Attorney
Family Law

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Mesa - Arizona - US

Subject:
Awards

MESA, Ariz. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Family Law Attorney Jonathan D. Brooks has also been recognized as a Rising Star. It is Mr. Brooks' second year to receive this honor. Mr. Brooks joined Udall Shumway PLC in 2016. He focuses his practice on representing individuals in the diverse area of family law, handling a variety of matters including dissolution, paternity, child support, spousal maintenance, relocation, premarital agreements, and adoption.  Mr. Brooks is an experienced litigator, representing clients throughout all stages of the family court process. He was selected by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in 2016 and 2017, a recognition received by no more than 2.5 percent of Arizona lawyers.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, we limit the lawyer ratings to those who can be hired and retained by the public, i.e., lawyers in private practice and Legal Aid attorneys.

The selection process for the Rising Stars list is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with one exception: to be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

_______

Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.

Contact
Jim Alexander
***@udallshumway.com
End
Source:
Email:***@udallshumway.com Email Verified
Tags:Family Law Attroney, Mesa Attorney, Family Law
Industry:Legal
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Udall Shumway PLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share