Family Law Attorney Jonathan D. Brooks Named In Rising Stars
Jonathan D. Brooks has been named in Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Stars for the second year in a row. This is an honor which highlights attorneys aged 40 years or younger and who have been practicing for 10 years or less.
Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, we limit the lawyer ratings to those who can be hired and retained by the public, i.e., lawyers in private practice and Legal Aid attorneys.
The selection process for the Rising Stars list is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with one exception: to be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.
_______
Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.
