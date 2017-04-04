News By Tag
Sean & Lisa Casey Of Villa Real Estate Named Exclusive Agents Of Vitae By Planet Home Living
Vitae is a collection of new, modern homes now under construction in Costa Mesa
Being developed by Planet Home Living, an Orange County based development firm that specializes in small lot, single family residences, Vitae will start in the high $700,000's. The first phase will begin pre-sales in May, with an interest list already forming. The company's most recent development, Prism in Eagle Rock, sold out less than three weeks after opening.
The collection of detached and modern single family homes will range from approximately 1,624 to 1,694 square feet, with private yards and attached two car garages.
Plan One of Vitae features two bedrooms plus a den, with two and a half bathrooms. This three-level home offers the convenience of the main living areas on two levels. The downstairs den connects to a private yard and provides a flexible space to be used as an office, media room or guest room.
Plan Two offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, on two levels. The main living area is on the main floor with direct access to private, enclosed yards.
"Costa Mesa is one of Southern California's most vibrant cities, from world-class shopping and performing arts venues, to its nightlife, entertainment destinations and close proximity to the beach," said Sean Casey, who along with his wife Lisa, have handled real estate transactions in the area for 12 years. "With a walk score of 89, Vitae residents can walk to dozens of restaurants, several fitness studios, coffee shops, a movie theater, grocery stores and more, all within a quarter mile. This is a rare opportunity to own a new home in such a convenient and desirable location."
For more information on these new homes in Costa Mesa (http://www.planethomeliving.com/
About Villa Real Estate
Established in 2013, Villa Real Estate is Orange County's leading luxury real estate team specializing in the region's coastal communities. The firm has 150 agents and four offices with locations in Laguna Beach, the Balboa Peninsula, Corona del Mar, and the company's headquarters in Newport Beach. For more information, visit www.villarealestate.com.
About Planet Home Living
Planet Home Living was founded in 2007 with the idea to elevate and refine the places we call home into a lifestyle. The company provides thoughtful and well-designed, attainable housing that creates stylish, vibrant living environments. For additional information about the new homes in Costa Mesa please visit www.planethomeliving.com/
