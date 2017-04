Education Law Attorney Heather R. Pierson Named In Rising Stars

Heather R. Pierson has been named in Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Stars. This is an honor which highlights attorneys aged 40 years or younger and who have been practicing for 10 years or less.

-- Education Law Attorney Heather R. Pierson has been recognized as a Rising Star 2017 by Super Lawyers for 2017. Ms. Pierson has been with Udall Shumway PLC since 2009. Ms. Pierson primarily focuses her School Law practice on special education and disability related matters. She routinely defends school districts and other public educational institutions in matters related to disability law matters, such as special education due process hearings, Office of Civil Rights ("OCR") complaints, Section 504 due process hearings, mediation, and special education state complaints. She provides daily advice and assistance in matters related to special education, Section 504, the Americans with Disabilities Act, student discipline, personnel issues and student records.Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, we limit the lawyer ratings to those who can be hired and retained by the public, i.e., lawyers in private practice and Legal Aid attorneys.The selection process for thelist is the same as theselection process, with one exception: to be eligible for inclusion in, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.______________Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.