TalentGuard Announces New Reseller Partnership in Latin America
WWT brings TalentGuard's full Talent Management Suite to Latin America
TalentGuard's SaaS offering includes a comprehensive suite of applications including competency management, performance management, succession planning, career pathing, 360 degree feedback, development planning, certification tracking and robust analytics. It's a flexible, cost-effective and intuitive solution for companies doing strategic workforce planning.
TalentGuard's software is deployed in each continent, working with a wide variety of industries and company sizes to help each organization better manage their organizationally unique and nationally common talent management challenges. Through the partnership with WWT, TalentGuard aims to become more accessible to organizations in Latin America to provide solutions to improve employee engagement and retention among employees.
"Talent management is critically important to companies operating in Latin America because of high competition, turnover and cultural norms that are ingrained into the workforce operations. TalentGuard's talent management solution enables WWT to work with organizations to increase employee engagement, empower employees and streamline talent management initiatives,"
"Engagement, employee retention and development are important priorities for companies in the Latin American region. The innovative and intuitive way that TalentGuard manages career pathing, performance review and succession planning will allow employees to have a more personalized career orientation. Through this platform, companies will make better informed and predictive decisions about their talent. For WWT the partnership with Talent Guard can impact the Latin American workforce in a positive way" said Julio García, CEO of World Wide Trainings.
About TalentGuard, Inc.
TalentGuard is a global provider of competency-based talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-
Through its network of trusted integration partners, TalentGuard is seamlessly integrated with the broader HCM ecosystem including HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Compensation Management and Learning Management. For more information, visit www.talentguard.com.
About WWT:
Our fundamental mission is to offer high quality and innovative products to different industries in the Latin American Market. We are committed to contributing to the constant improvement of companies in the Region through HR Technology, e-learning and other types of software.
From our beginnings, we have been an avant-garde company focused on offering our clients the opportunity to access world-class tools and techniques. Through such products, WWT can contribute to making companies more productive with a happier and more engaged workforce.
TalentGuard Product Suite Overview
PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT – Fosters an efficient and focused business process that provides qualitative and quantitative insight during the performance conversation, delivers agile goal setting and supports ongoing feedback, coaching and development to ensure an employer's workforce is aligning and adapting to business goals.
COMPENSATION PLANNING – Make informed decisions throughout the salary and bonus review process with scenario plans, benchmarks and validation of decisions. Leaders have immediate visibility and transparency to salary, bonus, incentive stock and other data.
CAREER PATHING – Enables employers to offer a structured career development process to support career growth. Our software provides employees with tools to build out meaningful career paths based on their aspirations and interests, review skill gaps against future jobs and engage in relevant learning experiences that proactively prepares them for the next role.
360 DEGREE FEEDBACK – Assess employee skills to better understand skills, gaps and talent readiness as company grow and adapt future challenges. Our tool gathers and analyzes objective multi-rater feedback to help employers make better people development decisions.
SUCCESSION PLANNING – Facilitates organizations in the identification and development of internal people with the potential to fill key leadership positions in the company. This solution helps companies identify critical roles, manage the talent pipeline and search for talent based on detailed criteria to ensure the right talent are in the right roles.
DEVELOPMENT PLANNING – Provides organizations with a method to manage interactive career development plans. Employees can create and track goals, gain access to learning resources, solicit feedback from stakeholders, and receive coaching for advisors and mentors.
CERTIFICATION TRACKING – Allows companies to manage, track, and report on training and certification efforts. HR can assign mandatory and supplemental training to specific job roles, managers can see when training is required, and employees can remain compliant in their role.
