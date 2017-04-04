News By Tag
Experience Corps Bay Area Benefit Features Live Poetry by Youth and Mentors at Berkeley Yacht Clu
First "From Readers to Leaders Poetry Café" celebrates literacy program that helps students learn to read, while providing seniors with the opportunity to utilize their knowledge to help the next generation
The inaugural "From Readers to Leaders Poetry Café" fundraiser will feature students and their mentors who have benefited from the Experience Corps Program. The event will showcase poetry they've created together, with a supportive crowd participating in awarding the prizes. Attendees can cheer on student and mentor poet pairs, enjoy delicious food and meet others interested in the Experience Corps mission, all while taking in panoramic views of the bay.
Along with live poetry and tasty appetizers, the fundraiser also includes an auction featuring local merchants, artisans and adventure companies, and the opportunity to mingle with Experience Corps Bay Area volunteers and staff.
All proceeds benefit Experience Corps Bay Area and their work with transforming children's lives.
"If you are passionate about children's literacy, volunteerism and community building, then this event is a wonderful way to show your support," states Emily Reisner, Aspiranet's new director of school-based programs. "We know that the majority of Experience Corps students who receive sustained tutoring accelerate their level of reading. We also know that seniors who participate in Experience Corps are more active and engaged, having a positive impact on their health and well-being. The generous support of the community allows us to continue carrying out our mission in the Bay Area."
Event Info:
What: Experience Corps Bay Area's From Readers to Leaders Poetry Cafe
When: Saturday, May 13, from 1:30 – 4:00pm
Where: Berkeley Yacht Club, 1 Seawall Drive, Berkeley, CA, 94710
Cost: $50 each of $400 for a table of 8.
Tickets: Space is limited and advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended. Tickets may be purchased at www.experiencecorpsbayarea.org.
About Experience Corps Bay Area
Experience Corps Bay Area (ECBA), a program of Aspiranet, engages older adults (50+) as tutors and mentors in order to increase literacy skills of K-3 public school students. We are succeeding in bolstering educational practice in Bay Area schools thanks to the commitment of our volunteers. Our inter-generational approach allows children to succeed, older adults to thrive, and strengthen the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.experiencecorpsbayarea.org.
About Aspiranet
Aspiranet is a 501(c) (3), California nonprofit organization with the mission of providing children, youth, and families with a foundation of support and services so they can succeed at home, at school, and in their communities. Aspiranet offers a unique blend of services including foster family support, adoption through foster care, services for foster youth transitioning to adulthood, mental health services, residential care, intensive home-based care, and community-based family resources. For more than 40 years, Aspiranet has been dedicated to offering outstanding services that impact more than 35,000 children, youth and parents at 33 community-based sites statewide. For more information, visit www.aspiranet.org
