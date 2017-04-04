News By Tag
Dancers, Singers, Musicians, Twirlers Entertain Full House at 2017 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition
O'Fallon Township High School Junior Christina Jones takes top honor
Interpretation, stage presence, technical ability, and originality were all taken into consideration to choose the following students for the top honors: 1st place and an $8,000 college scholarship went to Christina Jones who performed "I Have Nothing". 2nd place and a $6,000 college scholarship, and the $1,000 cash Audience Award went to "Bowser, Lewis and McCall" for their performance of "Feeling Good." Samanvita Kasthuri took the $4,000 scholarship for 3rd place for her classical Indian dance performance to "Rise."
Many additional special awards and prizes went to finalists and semi-finalists. A list of all prize winners can be found at the FPACF website (http://www.foxpacf.org/
The Broadway-style show was written and directed by Tony Parise (Broadway actor/director)
The Finals were videotaped by The Nine Network for a special St. Louis Teen Talent Competition program to be aired on Monday, May 22nd at 7 p.m. This special presentation will give a wider audience the opportunity to see St. Louis' talented teens perform. The 8th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition at The Fabulous Fox has been scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.
