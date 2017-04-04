News By Tag
Execs In The Know and COPC Inc. Hold 2017 CXMB Series Workshop in California at LinkedIn
Leaders Learning From Leaders at Insights-Driven, One-Day Event Focused on Customer Success
The highlights of both the 2016 Consumer and Corporate Edition reports will be discussed in depth by COPC.
A few highlights from the findings:
• Although consumer opinion towards customer care has improved, gaps between consumer and corporate perception remain
• Preference for and use of Traditional Care slips, Email surprises and Mobile Care shines
• Consumer preference for live interactions over automated interactions remains strong, but companies continue to shift care away from live interactions and into automated channels
• Forced channel changes have a negative impact on both resolution and satisfaction rates
The featured speakers at the Workshop will be Scott Shute, VP of Global Customer Operations and Mark Quinn, Senior Director, Product Operations at LinkedIn. Scott is also a valued member of the 2017 Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board. Their keynote will focus on the Voice of the Customer at LinkedIn, how to best understand the needs of your customers, and tailor your customer experience.
In addition to the featured speakers highlighted above, there will also be presentations from subject matter experts on "Transforming From Customer Support to Customer Success" and "Keys for Personalized, Effortless Omnichannel Journeys".
For more information visit the CXMB Series Workshop section of the Execs In The Know website at execsintheknow.com/
If you can't attend the event, but are interested in obtaining either the CXMB Series 2016 Consumer Edition, or 2016 Corporate Edition, visit execsintheknow.com/
About Execs In The Know
For over 15 years, Execs In The Know has built a reputation of excellence in the Customer Management Industry and a worldwide community of over 50,000 Customer Experience Professionals. Execs In The Know connects people to engaging industry content, thought leadership, current trends, peer-to-peer collaboration, networking, and industry employment opportunities. Examples of this can be seen at their Customer Response Summit events, roadshows, webinars, workshops, Blog Talk Radio segments, Industry Benchmarking Series, blogs, thought papers, and social communities.
To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit http://www.execsintheknow.com. For more information on their Customer Management Recruitment Solutions, visit www.justcareers.com.
About COPC Inc.
COPC Inc. is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to manage complex customer journeys. The company created the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard and provides consulting, training and certification for operations that support the customer experience. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company works with leading brands worldwide to optimize key customer touchpoints and deliver a seamless experience across channels. COPC Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and has operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan.
For more information, please visit www.copc.com.
