Wawona Anticipates Strong 2017 Tree Fruit Season

The storms that started in October and were consistent through March brought much-need water and snow pack relief to California, which had been besieged by a five-year drought. Most of the state's reservoirs are at capacity, aquifers are at the highest levels they've been in years and the snow pack is 185 percent of normal, putting it close to the state's wettest year on record (1982-83).
"The amount of water and snow that we've received since the fall has been tremendously helpful on many levels in relation to the upcoming crop," said Richard Mittry, Wawona's Director of Ranch Management. "When you have this much water, the fruit is often heartier and we often see larger fruit as a result."
With the water piece of the equation in place, Wawona Packing Company will have promotable volume of tree fruit available from late April through mid-October. Included in its conventional and organic manifest are proprietary varieties of apricots (Honeycot family series), yellow peaches (the SU family series) and Black Plums (the Black Diamond family series), all of which come from the Sun World breeding program. Additionally, Wawona has its own proprietary Apricot varieties – Jumpin Jack and Juicy Jack.
By June and through the end of the season, Wawona will have a strong supply of deliciously juicy conventional and organic yellow peaches.
"Everything is lining up for this to be a great season to promote tree fruit, especially with yellow peaches," said Wawona Packing Company President Brent Smittcamp. "We are committed to providing our customers with the very best tree fruit in every respect."
Wawona Packing Company is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1948. Wawona currently farms in excess of 8,500 acres in California's central San Joaquin valley and packs more than seven-million cartons of tree fruit and citrus on an annual basis.
