 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Wawona Anticipates Strong 2017 Tree Fruit Season

 
Wawona Peaches in Orchard
Wawona Peaches in Orchard
FRESNO, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CUTLER, Calif. – Following a six-month stretch of record setting rain and snow throughout the state, Wawona Packing Company is excited about the prospect of what appears will be an exceptional tree fruit season in terms of quality and supply.

The storms that started in October and were consistent through March brought much-need water and snow pack relief to California, which had been besieged by a five-year drought. Most of the state's reservoirs are at capacity, aquifers are at the highest levels they've been in years and the snow pack is 185 percent of normal, putting it close to the state's wettest year on record (1982-83).

"The amount of water and snow that we've received since the fall has been tremendously helpful on many levels in relation to the upcoming crop," said Richard Mittry, Wawona's Director of Ranch Management. "When you have this much water, the fruit is often heartier and we often see larger fruit as a result."

With the water piece of the equation in place, Wawona Packing Company will have promotable volume of tree fruit available from late April through mid-October. Included in its conventional and organic manifest are proprietary varieties of apricots (Honeycot family series), yellow peaches (the SU family series) and Black Plums (the Black Diamond family series), all of which come from the Sun World breeding program. Additionally, Wawona has its own proprietary Apricot varieties – Jumpin Jack and Juicy Jack.

By June and through the end of the season, Wawona will have a strong supply of deliciously juicy conventional and organic yellow peaches.

"Everything is lining up for this to be a great season to promote tree fruit, especially with yellow peaches," said Wawona Packing Company President Brent Smittcamp. "We are committed to providing our customers with the very best tree fruit in every respect."

About Wawona Packing Company

Wawona Packing Company is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1948. Wawona currently farms in excess of 8,500 acres in California's central San Joaquin valley and packs more than seven-million cartons of tree fruit and citrus on an annual basis.

Contact
Ben Vived, Wawona Media Relations Contact
***@wawonapacking.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12632388/1
End
Source:
Email:***@wawonapacking.com
Posted By:***@wawonapacking.com Email Verified
Tags:Peaches, Wawona, Wawona Packing, Nectarines, Drought, California Fruit
Industry:Agriculture, Business, Environment, Food
Location:Fresno - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WAWONA PACKING COMPANY News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share