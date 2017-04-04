Edward Jones Earns New Honor: Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance

Edward Jones is proud to be named one of the country's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune magazine and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.

Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti

517-669-8817

***@edwardjones.com Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti517-669-8817

-- Edward Jones has been named one of the country's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by magazine and consulting firm Great Place to Work®, ranking as the No. 4 large company. It was also the top-ranked full-service financial firm among all 40 companies on the list."We are proud of this recognition and the workplace we have built where we recognize that our success is the result of the contributions from our associates," says Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle. "As a growing firm, always seeking to attract and retain top talent, we build our workplace upon our values, our culture and our clear focus on serving our clients." Rankings for the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance were based on feedback from more than more than 62,000 people working at leading financial firms. Employees at recognized organizations report high levels of trust in their management and greater loyalty as well as camaraderie and pride in what they do. Edward Jones associates also rated the firm highly on issues of leadership strength and integrity, opportunities for professional growth and support for work-life balance. In 2016, Edward Jones ranked No. 6 on this list."Colleagues say their leaders at the Best Workplaces are consistent in their ethics and take an earnest interest in their teams' feedback when making decisions. This reflects the high level of integrity customers expect from a business entrusted with their money," said Great Place to Work Executive Vice President Kim Peters. The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and based on employee survey feedback from Great Place to Work–Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones also was included on the 2017 Best Workplaces for Giving Back list. In 2016, Edward Jones was named the No. 2 Best Workplace for Parents, No. 2 Best Workplace to Retire From, No. 7 Best Workplace for Women, No. 10 Best Workplace for Millennials, No. 20 Best Workplace for Gen Xers and No. 23 Best Workplace for Flexibility. In every case, Edward Jones was the top-ranked large national brokerage. In addition, for the 18th year, Edward Jones was named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For 2017." The firm took the No. 5 overall spot on the exclusive ranking. Edward Jones' 18 Fortune rankings also include top 10 finishes for 14 years, top 5 rankings for seven years and consecutive No. 1 rankings in 2002 and 2003.