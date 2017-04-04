News By Tag
Edward Jones Earns New Honor: Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance
Edward Jones is proud to be named one of the country's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune magazine and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.
"We are proud of this recognition and the workplace we have built where we recognize that our success is the result of the contributions from our associates,"
Rankings for the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance were based on feedback from more than more than 62,000 people working at leading financial firms. Employees at recognized organizations report high levels of trust in their management and greater loyalty as well as camaraderie and pride in what they do.
Edward Jones associates also rated the firm highly on issues of leadership strength and integrity, opportunities for professional growth and support for work-life balance. In 2016, Edward Jones ranked No. 6 on this list.
"Colleagues say their leaders at the Best Workplaces are consistent in their ethics and take an earnest interest in their teams' feedback when making decisions. This reflects the high level of integrity customers expect from a business entrusted with their money," said Great Place to Work Executive Vice President Kim Peters.
The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback from Great Place to Work–Certified™
In addition, for the 18th year, Edward Jones was named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For 2017." The firm took the No. 5 overall spot on the exclusive ranking. Edward Jones' 18 Fortune rankings also include top 10 finishes for 14 years, top 5 rankings for seven years and consecutive No. 1 rankings in 2002 and 2003.
