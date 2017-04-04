Couture Curator launches PEBOTYPE© : a Luxury Cosmetics & Sundry line Neffi Wilkes curated a luxury cosmetics and sundries line for people of color. PEBOTYPE Luxury Buki Brush (Hypoallergenic) ATLANTA - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- COUTURE CURATOR LLC is pleased to announce the official launch of PEBOTYPE© an indie luxury cosmetics and sundry line available at www.pebotype.com.



PEBOTYPE© was created to help fulfill the void in the cosmetic market for luxury products catering to underserved people with dark complexions. The e-commerce launch will provide an international platform for luxury, sustainable color cosmetic & sundry items. PEBOTYPE© recognizes the many dark complexions of the diaspora. Neffi Wilkes developed a line of products for people of color after finding herself frustrated having a difficult time finding her right shades or items that helped with her skin issues.



Spending many months of research and development for the best brushes for people of color and their skin concerns was her priority. PEBOTYPE©'s brushes are dermatologically tested, and the fibers are patented hypoallergenic. Recent studies have found that most makeup brushes are retaining bacteria (Ecoli, fecal matter, etc.) and redepositing it back into the pores and cross-contamination, thus causing significant hygiene concerns.



Neffi Wilkes made an impact on cosmetic industry insiders with her attention to business details and innovative marketing techniques. Neffi is a nominated and confirmed member of CIBS (Cosmetic Industry Buyers & Suppliers) & CEW (Cosmetic Executive Women). In May 2016 she was selected as an invited buyer and sought after for an interview described as an " upcoming protagonist in the beauty industry" Cosmopack New York.



http://www.cosmoprof.com/ 2016/05/cosmopack- ny-2016-interv...

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=QV-9cCBCn2g







"There are still very few women of color providing input and actively creating solutions which cater to our specific needs in the cosmetic industry. PEBOTYPE©'s mission is simple, supply luxury cosmetics which are sustainably produced available to people of color worldwide."



-Neffi Wilkes

Founder & CEO

Couture Curator/PEBOTYPE©





For more information about PEBOTYPE© go to



Contact

E. Lopez

***@pebotype.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12632386/1 E. Lopez End -- COUTURE CURATOR LLC is pleased to announce the official launch of PEBOTYPE© an indie luxury cosmetics and sundry line available at www.pebotype.com.PEBOTYPE© was created to help fulfill the void in the cosmetic market for luxury products catering to underserved people with dark complexions. The e-commerce launch will provide an international platform for luxury, sustainable color cosmetic & sundry items. PEBOTYPE© recognizes the many dark complexions of the diaspora. Neffi Wilkes developed a line of products for people of color after finding herself frustrated having a difficult time finding her right shades or items that helped with her skin issues.Spending many months of research and development for the best brushes for people of color and their skin concerns was her priority. PEBOTYPE©'s brushes are dermatologically tested, and the fibers are patented hypoallergenic. Recent studies have found that most makeup brushes are retaining bacteria (Ecoli, fecal matter, etc.) and redepositing it back into the pores and cross-contamination, thus causing significant hygiene concerns.Neffi Wilkes made an impact on cosmetic industry insiders with her attention to business details and innovative marketing techniques. Neffi is a nominated and confirmed member of CIBS (Cosmetic Industry Buyers & Suppliers) & CEW (Cosmetic Executive Women). In May 2016 she was selected as an invited buyer and sought after for an interview described as an " upcoming protagonist in the beauty industry" Cosmopack New York.-Neffi WilkesFounder & CEOCouture Curator/PEBOTYPE©For more information about PEBOTYPE© go to www.PEBOTYPE.com Source : PEBOTYPE Email : ***@pebotype.com Tags : Cosmetics , Beauty , Hypoallergenic Industry : Beauty , Health , Retail Location : Atlanta - Georgia - United States Subject : Companies Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

