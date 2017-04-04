 
Colliers International Group Opens New Office in Woodbridge, N.J

 
 
10 Woodbridge Center Dr
10 Woodbridge Center Dr
 
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Colliers International Group Inc. today has announced the opening of its newest New Jersey office at 10 Woodbridge Center Drive in Woodbridge. The new location can accommodate more than 23 people, which will allow the firm to offer the highest quality real estate solutions to its clients and customers inMiddlesex County and surrounding markets.

"This expansion demonstrates the commitment that Colliers has to build in the Tri-State region," said Kim Brennan, Colliers' New York/Tri-State region chief operating officer. "We are excited to continue to add talent and grow our business strategically throughout New Jersey."

The Woodbridge office is situated in proximity to five counties comprising more than 81.5 million square feet of office space, 326 million square feet of industrial space and 148 million square feet of retail space. The nearby Metro Park train station offers convenient transportation to and from New York and other major markets, including Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Boston.

"While technology enables brokers to do business anywhere, it is very important for our leasing professionals to be able to get to the properties they represent within a reasonable amount of time," said David A. Simon, SIOR, executive managing director and New Jersey market leader. "The new office is situated at the confluence of multiple major road networks, making it an ideal location for servicing owners and occupiers in the office, industrial and retail sectors. In addition, we are confident that this location will be helpful for continuing to recruit top talent."

With the addition of the Woodbridge office, Colliers now has three offices in New Jersey, with a sales and leasing team of more than 30 commercial real estate professionals and over 45 staff members in total.

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100

outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).
