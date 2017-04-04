News By Tag
Colliers International Group Opens New Office in Woodbridge, N.J
"This expansion demonstrates the commitment that Colliers has to build in the Tri-State region," said Kim Brennan, Colliers' New York/Tri-State region chief operating officer. "We are excited to continue to add talent and grow our business strategically throughout New Jersey."
The Woodbridge office is situated in proximity to five counties comprising more than 81.5 million square feet of office space, 326 million square feet of industrial space and 148 million square feet of retail space. The nearby Metro Park train station offers convenient transportation to and from New York and other major markets, including Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Boston.
"While technology enables brokers to do business anywhere, it is very important for our leasing professionals to be able to get to the properties they represent within a reasonable amount of time," said David A. Simon, SIOR, executive managing director and New Jersey market leader. "The new office is situated at the confluence of multiple major road networks, making it an ideal location for servicing owners and occupiers in the office, industrial and retail sectors. In addition, we are confident that this location will be helpful for continuing to recruit top talent."
With the addition of the Woodbridge office, Colliers now has three offices in New Jersey, with a sales and leasing team of more than 30 commercial real estate professionals and over 45 staff members in total.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100
outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter
