News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ProEx Physical Therapy announces Colleen Rottman as Co-op/Exercise Technician
In this role, under the supervision of staff members, she assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.
Rottman is attending Northeastern University where she is pursuing her Bachelor's degree and Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
Rottman brings industry experience to her post at ProEx, having previously been a Rehabilitation Aide and Co-op Student with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.
She is originally from Nashua, New Hampshire, and when not attending Northeastern and working at ProEx, enjoys cooking, reading and running.
"We welcome Colleen to the ProEx team," said Matt McManus, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "Her energy and enthusiasm fits right in with our people focused organization."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Arlington and Waltham, MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse