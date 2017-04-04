News By Tag
Spring Carnival to Raise Funding for Scholarships, Programming
West Michigan residents are invited to enjoy the Spring Carnival April 28-May7 and raise support for the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance and the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department.
The carnival will be open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the carnival support the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance, or GWCRA. Monies raised will support youth scholarships and youth and family programming through the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department. The GWCRA will distribute funds to the community through its annual grant making process.
"We hope that the community will join in supporting these two great causes," said Rebecca Rynbrandt, director of Community Services for the City of Wyoming. "The Parks and Recreation Department and the GWCRA provide services and funding that benefit children, families and non-profit organizations throughout Wyoming."
The Spring Carnival is made possible through the work of the City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department and TJ Schmidt. For more information, contact the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department at 616.530.3164.
About Wyoming Parks and Recreation
The City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department is committed to creating community through people, parks and programs by providing services, facilities and activities for the citizens of Wyoming and the greater metropolitan area. For more information about other Parks and Recreation special events or programs, please contact the City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department at 616-530-3164 or parks_info@wyomingmi.gov or visit our web site at: www.wyomingmi.gov.
