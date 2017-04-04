Country(s)
Fun on Two Wheels at the 2017 El Tour de Mesa: MCLife Phoenix Completes Successful Social Media Sponsorship
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The MCLife Phoenix team crushed the Social Media Sponsorship of the 2017 El Tour De Mesa cycling race in Mesa, Arizona this past weekend. The day was combined with the fun filled CycloMesa Bike Festival hosted by Downtown Mesa.
The event kicked off with the Fitness and Health Expo on Friday March 31st, and MCLife provided 2,000 one-of-a-kind backpacks for riders to commemorate the event, and it was great to interact with cyclists gearing up for the event.
Saturday was packed with excitement and included the 100K and 50K races, plus the all ages Fun Race. Capping off the races, contestants and locals enjoyed the CycloMesa Festival that included BMX free-stylers, circus performers, live music, food, a variety of vendors, a zip line and even roller derby.
"MCLife Phoenix was the Social Media Sponsor for El Tour De Mesa in 2016 and I knew we couldn't miss it this year," says Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships. "It is such a fun event and gives us the opportunity to connect with Mesa residents and cyclists from around the valley."
Throughout the crowds and at our tents we spread the word about the 21 MCLife communities throughout Arizona, from Flagstaff to Phoenix to Tucson, and all the way down to Sierra Vista. In the summer of 2016, MCLife Phoenix debuted their newest property, The Place at El Prado located in the heart of Mesa, Arizona.
"With our newest property in the Mesa community, The Place at El Prado, our partnership with Perimeter Cycling and El Tour De Mesa made even more sense this year," says Selph.
MCLife Phoenixis committed to finding local partners in the Greater Phoenix area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: www.mclifephoenix.com.
About MCLife: MCLife http://mclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community. The quirky brand is focused on where people eat, shop and play, the MCLife good life promises and their signature we love pet's policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.
About MC Companies: MC Companies https://mccompanies.com/
