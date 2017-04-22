 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Boy Nevada Killed

Local author Janice Oberding will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
The Boy Nevada Killed
The Boy Nevada Killed
 
RENO, Nev. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Boy Nevada Killed: Floyd Loveless and the Juvenile Capital Punishment Debate

Local author Janice Oberding will be available to sign copies of book

At seventeen, Floyd Burton Loveless became the youngest person ever executed by the state of Nevada. What led him to that end was just as tragic. Following a series of family catastrophes, Loveless was a petty thief by age twelve and a confessed rapist at fifteen. Sentenced to seven years at an Indiana state boys' reformatory, he escaped after a month in custody. The ruthless teen robbed his way to Carlin, Nevada, where he shot and killed a constable who spotted the stolen car he was driving and confronted him. After a protracted legal battle, Loveless died in the gas chamber on September 29, 1944. Author Janice Oberding recounts the sordid details that sparked national controversy over the constitutionality of juvenile capital punishment.

About the Author:

Independent historian and true crime buff Janice Oberding lives in Reno, Nevada, with her husband and two cats. She enjoys travel, photography, reading and digging up little-known Nevada history facts, especially those that involve true crime, the weird and unusual.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5555 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

When:  Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
