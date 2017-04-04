News By Tag
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge: April News and Music Calendar
It's that time of year when spring and summer parties are in full swing. From small graduation parties and corporate function to large wedding receptions and reunions, 210 offers groups a lot of fun and flexibility. "Guests looking for something out of the ordinary, you're come to the right spot," says Yvette.
Located in the heart of Highwood's restaurant and entertainment district, 210 is a luxurious, eclectic restaurant that gives off a sophisticated city vibe and has the capacity to comfortably seat 250 guests or provide cocktails and passed appetizers for up to 400. Seating includes high top tables, vintage dining sets and couches so guests can seamlessly transition between eating, dancing and mingling.
All entertainment, from live performers to DJs to picture slide shows and best man speeches, is enhanced thanks to the restaurant's 24 x 16-foot stage. Programmable LED lighting, a 6'1" Grand Piano, Hammond B-3 organ, full professional audio system and a professional mixer with an operator brings entertainment to a whole new level. 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge even offers post-production packages for purchase so guests can cherish the memories for years.
Great food makes any party better and 210's catering menu shows off the culinary talent of head chef, Jeff Tomchek. For starters, choose 5 hors d'oeuvres from a selection of bite sized portions and tabled portions. The buffet style dinner includes a salad, two entrees and two sides. Additionally, desserts and stations—such as Carved Pit Smoked Beef Brisket, Pad Thai and Chinese Noodles—are also available. The menu can be customized to fit specific needs and desires.
View the 210 Party Brochure online including the full catering menu to learn more about 210's party planning services. Schedule a tour with Yvette by calling 847-433-0304.
Happy Hour is Even Sweeter On Wednesdays
Celebrate Hump Day with a 21+ Happy Hour and an 11 & under free dinner. On Wednesdays, kids 11 & under eat free off of 210's Kid Menu. Main dishes include Buttermilk-Fried Chicken Fingers, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Penne with Butter or Marinara or Chicken tacos. In addition, kiddos have their choice of sides—Macaroni & Cheese, French Fries or Peas—and get a scoop of ice cream as dessert. Limit one kid per adult for the free meal. The three course kids menu is always offered for $10.
While the kids enjoy their treat, the grown up kids can enjoy their own. Unwind from a long work day with $4 drafts, $5 mixed drinks and $6 house wine as well as two appetizers for the price of one. Appetizers include delicious soups, the Classic Shrimp Cocktail, Korean or Buffalo Chicken Wings, Bacon-Wrapped Dates, Hand-Cut Fries, Israeli Platter and more. View the full dinner, cocktail and dessert menus online.
Happy Hour is enjoyed from 5-7 pm every Wednesday and Thursday 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge.
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge's April Live Music Calendar:
Highland Park Pops Big Band, Wednesday, April 12, 7:30pm-9:30pm
Makaya McCraven, Thursday, April 13, 7 pm-10pm
There will be a $10 cover at the door.
Sam Cockrell, Friday, April 14, 9pm-12am
Buy ticket now at https://www.eventbrite.com/
8 Miles South, Saturday, April 15, 9pm-12am
Buy tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Blues Jam with Louis Zagoras, Monday, April 17, 7:30pm-10pm
John Erickson Piano Bar, Wednesday, April 19, 7pm-10pm
Joe Policastro Trio, Thursday, April 20, 7:30pm-10:30pm
Tributosaurus Does Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Friday, April 21, 9pm-12am
Buy tickets now as the performance is quickly selling out
STANDING ROOM ONLY (SRO): Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $35 "day of" at the door.
DINING TABLE SEATING: Tickets can be purchased online through the OpenTable link and are $35 per person.
VIP SEATING: Reservations are for a whole section of couches or the vestibule area beside the front door. Ticket counts include 4 people per physical couch and 1 person per lounge chair and are priced between $400-$550 for 8-11 people.
Purchase VIP seating and SRO tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Brad Cole Band, Sunday, April 23, 7:30pm-10pm
Advance reservations are recommended. Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Fred Simon's "Songs of my Youth", Wednesday, April 26, 7-10pm
Big Time Wookie, Thursday, April 27, 7:30-10:30pm
There will be a $5 cover at the door.
Not For Profit Band (Fundraiser)
Honoring the memory of Mary Jo Homan, Not for Profit will be playing a fundraiser/concert for St. Malachiy's School in Chicago. If you can't make the show but would like to donate, visit: https://www.givecentral.org/
Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to charity. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Mr. Blotto, Saturday, April 29, 9pm-12am
Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Lara Driscoll Trio, Sunday, April 30, 7pm-10pm
About 210 Restaurant and Live Music Lounge
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, located at 210 Green Bay Road in Highwood, Illinois, is a true supper club where guests enjoy live music five nights a week and delicious chef-driven dining. 210 is a community of musicians, food enthusiasts, and neighbors–an inviting, comfortable and romantic environment where singles, couples and families escape from their everyday life to relax, enjoy and indulge. 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, please visit www.210restaurant.com or call (847) 433-0304.
