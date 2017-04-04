News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ALLED Lighting Signs Fifth Dealership in Less Than One Year
Mike Kelly Automotive General Manager, Michael Lee, stated, "It looks absolutely wonderful! The lights are low profit, extremely bright and are energy efficient". The dealership had faced high maintenance bills due to the old fixtures being unreliable and outdated. This is a similar characteristic among all dealerships ALLED has come across. Until now, there really has not been a true solution to the very-bright and energy-sucking Metal Halide fixtures in a car dealership car lot. Since highlighting this pilot project, ALLED has since signed four additional dealerships to convert their parking lot fixtures to ALLED LED.
Another added benefit to these retrofit projects are the fact that ALLED works directly with the customer to ensure they are getting the highest power utility rebate after the completion of the project. In the case of Mike Kelly Automotive, they received over $10,000 just for converting all sixty-four lot fixtures to ALLED. Many other dealerships in the area have received the same, if not more, rebate monies after the retrofit projects.
· Several of the dealerships have already completed the project (as of February 2017) and one dealership will begin project in late spring 2017
· ALLED is currently bidding roughly 10 additional dealerships in just the Western Pennsylvania region
· The APL5 fixture comes with a 10-year limited warranty and is engineered to deliver at least 100,000 hours' maintenance-
· All ALLED fixtures are offered with the ALLink wireless control and monitoring system along with additional control options such as preset dimming
About ALLED Lighting Systems: ALLED Lighting Systems has been in business for the last ten years, originally known as Appalachian Lighting Systems, Inc. ALLED specializes in the manufacturing of ultra-energy efficient LED lighting fixtures such as street/roadway, area/parking, and industrial/warehouse lighting while distributing commodity/office fixtures such as LED tubes and flat panels. ALLED prides itself on being as sustainable as possible, whether it be in the manufacturing process or by way of its products – ALLED is happy to be the 2016 Pittsburgh Business Times Sustainability Award Winner! For more information about ALLED Lighting Systems, please go to www.alled.co.
Media Contact
Kate Wassel
kwassel@alled.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse