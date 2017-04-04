News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Deschutes National Forest
Local author Les Joslin will be available to sign copies of book
From the crest of the High Cascades eastward to the High Desert, the Deschutes National Forest is one of America's great national treasures. Timber, water, and forage were plentiful in Central Oregon and provided the building blocks for the region. Today, the national forest's scenery and year-round outdoor recreational resources play major roles in sustaining a vibrant and diverse modern economy and a unique way of life. Since 1905, these resources have been administered by the US Forest Service, fulfilling its mission to pursue "the greatest good of the greatest number in the long run," as decreed by forester Gifford Pinchot when he led the fledgling agency.
Highlights from the book include:
· The book tells the story of the evolution of the Deschutes National Forest as part of the environmental and economic national treasure that is the National Forest System.
· The early and more recent images derived from a wide variety of sources enable the reader to visualize forest rangers and others at work in their service on the Deschutes National Forest.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2690 NE Highway 20
Bend, OR 97701
When: Wednesday, April 12th at 4:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
