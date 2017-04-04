News By Tag
Data Startup Cinchapi Advances to Final Round of Atlanta Startup Battle
Over 400 companies applied to take part in pitch contest; Cinchapi remains as one of five finalists competing for $100,000 investment prize
The Atlanta Startup Battle is a pitch competition held in Atlanta. Over the course of the competition, startups developed their ideas and presented their pitches to a panel of judges. The panel is comprised of Venture Capitalists from Atlanta and Silicon Valley, who are seeking to build, scale, and fund the next generation of outstanding tech companies.
"Given the quality of competition, it's truly an honor to be selected as an Atlanta Startup Battle finalist," said Cinchapi Founder and CEO, Jeff Nelson. "The reaction of the judges to our pitch reinforces our belief that data analysts and data scientists require a more efficient and intuitive way to prepare, explore, and work with real-time data."
Nelson's winning pitch focused on the Cinchapi Data Platform (CDP) and it's Ask, See, and Act workflow. In an effort to make data conversational, the platform's context-aware, natural language interface allows users to ask questions with common English words and phrases. The CDP's analytic engine lets users see the results via vivid visualizations alongside easily understood text-based responses. Lastly, users of the platform can act by triggering enterprise automation workflows, generating code snippets for use in data-driven applications, or they can quickly identify interesting data which warrants additional investigation by a human.
The Cinchapi Data Platform uses machine learning along with human intelligence to radically reduce data prep and cleanup, as well as to uncover hidden patterns, anomalies, or relationships across decentralized or disparate real-time data sources. Once discovered, the platform can function like a "DVR for Data" allowing users to rewind time to see how these hidden connections were created and how they evolved over time. To learn more or to schedule a demonstration of the platform, please visit https://Cinchapi.com
About Cinchapi
Atlanta-based Cinchapi is transforming how data analysts, scientists, and developers explore and work with data. The Cinchapi Data Platform (CDP) and its Ask, See, and Act workflow was purpose-built to simplify data preparation, exploration, and development. Its natural language interface combined with machine learning and an analytics engine make working with data conversational, efficient, and intuitive. Imposing no schema requirements, the CDP streams, comprehends, and stores definitive data generated in real-time by IoT devices as well as conventional, legacy, and proprietary databases. Learn more about the Cinchapi Data Platform and its #AskSeeAct workflow at https://Cinchapi.com/
Contact
Bill Sengstacken
***@cinchapi.com
