April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Eclipse Marketing Services, Inc. Marks its 25th Anniversary

Promotes Key Personnel to Continue Meeting Evolving Industry Needs
 
 
CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Eclipse Marketing Services, Inc., which launched in 1992 to become a leading marketing agency known for expertise within the entertainment and technology industries, celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. To assure the agency remains poised to meet the rapid-fire advancements in the industry, Founder and CEO Margaret Boller announced the following organizational changes:

Natty Romera has been appointed President, Eclipse Marketing Services.  Previously, Romera was Vice President of the Multicultural Marketing Division at Eclipse since 2014. Prior to that, Natty held various executive-level positions and led extensive strategic marketing campaigns for clients like Verizon Wireless and Verizon Communications, Visa International, Sony Ericsson, Americatel and Presidente Beer— working at leading agencies such as GlobalHUE, La Agencia de Orci, and Leo Burnett (both in Miami, FL and in Venezuela). Natty is also a published author and entrepreneur which exemplify her drive and creative energy.

"Natty Romera brings tremendous value to the agency—in both the General Market and Multicultural space," said Margaret Boller, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Eclipse. "Her wealth of knowledge, strategic planning, creativity and energy is unsurpassed. I have been President for its first 25 years….and am making this change to help move the company forward toward its next 25. I am confident of Natty's abilities, leadership skills, and the combined vision of her new management team," remarked Boller.

Ellie Brady has been promoted to Vice President, Account Management & Strategy. In her last position, Brady was Sr. Director, Strategic Planning for Eclipse. Ellie has been upped to oversee all key accounts, assuring all our work continues to be driven by strategic insights to meet and exceed client business goals. During her tenure at Eclipse, Ellie has worked with all of the major MVPDs on launch, retention, acquisition, upgrade and ancillary revenue initiatives. "Ellie has been with Eclipse for over 16 years and in my opinion, has always demonstrated superior work ethic, creativity, strategy, and productivity. She has always kept our entrepreneurial spirit alive and approaches each marketing opportunity with vigor, intent to solve, and provide best-in-class customer service. I am proud and grateful she has been part of the Eclipse success story, and am looking forward to her continued contributions," said Boller

Chris Bachler has been named Vice President, Business Development. Previously he was Sr. Director, Business Development at Eclipse.  Chris has played an active role in the growth and maintenance of Eclipse MVPD and network accounts over the past ten years, with key account activity on Charter, Cox Communications, Comcast, and HBO. In this new role, Bachler will oversee Business Development opportunities and partnerships to take clients' – and Eclipse—growth to the next level. Prior to joining Eclipse, Bachler was an Account Executive at DialAmerica.

"Clients respect Chris' opinions, his ability to listen and problem solve for them, and share best practices in marketing and industry developments," said Boller. "He offers well-rounded experience and has worked in both Account Management and Business Development roles, always looking for a win-win for all. I am pleased with this promotion and confident that together with Natty, Ellie, and the rest of our team, Eclipse is well poised to tackle our clients' challenges and opportunities well into the future."

About Eclipse Marketing Services, Inc.

Eclipse Marketing Services, Inc. is the entertainment and technology industries' growth expert recommended and trusted by Hollywood studios and Fortune 100 clients for consistently and quickly delivering on its promises and getting the job done right.

Eclipse is a WBENC certified woman-owned agency that offers interactive, direct, mobile and multicultural creative and marketing services. Our in-depth understanding of how and why people connect, try, transact and engage informs our work for clients including Comcast, Charter, Cox Communications, HBO, FOX Networks, NBCUniversal and Disney. Learn more at www.eclipsemarketingservices.com

