PHRA Honors GAI Consultants with Engaging Pittsburgh Award
National Engineering Firm Accepts Award for Innovative Training and Leadership Program
Highlights/Key Facts
About the Award
• Bestowed annually, the Engaging Pittsburgh: Innovative People Practices awards recognize employers across Western Pennsylvania who demonstrate creativity in designing business practices that significantly contribute to organizational and employee achievements.
• The awards ceremony was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Greentree, PA.
• New York Times bestselling author, Rodd Wagner, served as the keynote speaker at the awards ceremony.
• The award ceremony was also attended by GAI's Chief HR Director John Oliverio, SPHR, SHRM-SCP; Senior Training & Development Specialist Patty Racz; Benefits Director Andrea Seibert, SPHR; Benefits Manager Jennifer Gross; Staffing Manager Christopher Branson, PHR; Human Resources Manager Ward Stanford; and Senior HRIS Specialist Betsey Wanzco.
About GAI's Training Program
• GAI's program includes courses geared towards up-and-coming leaders, new supervisors, and experienced managers as well as professional contributors.
• GAI provides on-site leadership training developed internally and by DDI Inc. with curriculum tracks based on core, technical, and leadership competencies.
• GAI provides a year-long Harvard Business School leadership program where employees engage in online lessons and then convene monthly to apply what was learned.
• GAI also offers an on-site MBA program in partnership with Point Park University as well as a generous tuition reimbursement program.
• GAI leaders provide regular coaching to reinforce skills learned in class.
• In 2016, GAI staff participated in over 7,500 hours of training.
Quote
Anthony Morrocco, MBA, PLS, PE, Executive VP and COO, GAI Consultants:
"GAI is proud to be a recipient of an Innovative People Practices award from PHRA. Our employees are truly out greatest asset, and we share many benefits from our continued investments in their professional development."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
