240° West Receives Fourth Diners' Choice Award

OpenTable.Com's Best of Lake Geneva restaurant list includes 240° West

End

-- For the fourth time, the popular online restaurant reservation service OpenTable.com has announced 240° West as a recipient of its Diners' Choice awards as a "Best of Lake Geneva" restaurant. Award winners such as 240° West are identified objectively, according to real feedback from diners who booked through the online service and shared their experience via optional post-meal comments."Diners' Choice lists are the best local restaurants as determined by thousands of local diners," according to OpenTable.com. "The large volume of responses we receive ensures that our ratings and lists are not skewed by extremes."240° West takes pride in serving a personalized dining experience in a polished, yet casual atmosphere. The menu at 240° West has a contemporary, Midwestern vibe wish menu options ranging from shareable small plates packed with flavor, to expected entrees served with a twist so diners of all kinds will find something to satisfy their appetites and delight their taste buds.Among others, favorite dishes featured on the menu this spring at 240° West include a grilled peach and arugula salad; sweet summer corn and crab bisque; pan seared walleye served with roasted carrot cous cous and an heirloom tomato emulsion, and; beef short ribs served with romano horseradish mashed potatoes.240° West, located at 269 Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, Wisconsin inside The Abbey Resort, is open seven days a week for breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. and for dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information about 240° West, menu details or to reserve a table, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/ dining/lake- geneva-restaurants.aspx or call 1-800-709-1323. To read reviews of 240° West as submitted through OpenTable.com, please visit: http://www.opentable.com/ 240-degrees- west Located on the shores of Geneva Lake, 240West is the perfect place to enjoy a personalized dining experience in a polished, yet casual atmosphere. The menu at 240° West ranges from small plates packed with flavor, to expected, traditional entrees served in a contemporary manner, ensuring diners of all kinds find something to satisfy their appetite and delight their taste buds.Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresortor follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort.