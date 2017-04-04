 
News By Tag
* Restaurant Awards
* Open Table
* Lake Geneva
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fontana
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


240° West Receives Fourth Diners' Choice Award

OpenTable.Com's Best of Lake Geneva restaurant list includes 240° West
 
 
240_table_wine rack_reduced
240_table_wine rack_reduced
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Restaurant Awards
Open Table
Lake Geneva

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Fontana - Wisconsin - US

FONTANA, Wis. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For the fourth time, the popular online restaurant reservation service OpenTable.com has announced 240° West as a recipient of its Diners' Choice awards as a "Best of Lake Geneva" restaurant.  Award winners such as 240° West are identified objectively, according to real feedback from diners who booked through the online service and shared their experience via optional post-meal comments.

"Diners' Choice lists are the best local restaurants as determined by thousands of local diners," according to OpenTable.com. "The large volume of responses we receive ensures that our ratings and lists are not skewed by extremes."

240° West takes pride in serving a personalized dining experience in a polished, yet casual atmosphere. The menu at 240° West has a contemporary, Midwestern vibe wish menu options ranging from shareable small plates packed with flavor, to expected entrees served with a twist so diners of all kinds will find something to satisfy their appetites and delight their taste buds.

Among others, favorite dishes featured on the menu this spring at 240° West include a grilled peach and arugula salad; sweet summer corn and crab bisque; pan seared walleye served with roasted carrot cous cous and an heirloom tomato emulsion, and; beef short ribs served with romano horseradish mashed potatoes.

240° West, located at 269 Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, Wisconsin inside The Abbey Resort, is open seven days a week for breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. and for dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information about 240° West, menu details or to reserve a table, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/dining/lake-geneva-restaurants.aspx or call 1-800-709-1323. To read reviews of 240° West as submitted through OpenTable.com, please visit: http://www.opentable.com/240-degrees-west

About 240° West

Located on the shores of Geneva Lake, 240° West is the perfect place to enjoy a personalized dining experience in a polished, yet casual atmosphere. The menu at 240° West ranges from small plates packed with flavor, to expected, traditional entrees served in a contemporary manner, ensuring diners of all kinds find something to satisfy their appetite and delight their taste buds.

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa

Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresortor follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort.
End
Source:The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Email:***@prowesspublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Restaurant Awards, Open Table, Lake Geneva
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Fontana - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prowess Public Relations, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share