April 2017





Quad Analytix Presents Strategies to Avoid Brand Deterioration in New Webinar

 
 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- On April 13th, 2017 at 10am PST, retail intelligence, automation, and analytics leader Quad Analytix will present a webinar with Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, leader in internet brand and reputation issues. The upcoming webinar titled Top Tips for Brands to Prevent Price Deterioration will address the pricing challenges for brands in retail and what they can do to preserve their brand.

Quad Analytix's Senior Account Director, Brian Schulman will share tips on how MAP policy enforcement strategies can be optimized to protect brand equity. Schulman brings 19 years of proven retail experience strategizing with IR500 and Fortune500 retailers, brands and manufacturers across the globe. He is joined by Whitney Gibson, partner at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease. Gibson focuses on online seller enforcement, internet defamation, patent and intellectual property infringement, and misleading marketing and advertising.

This April 13th webinar will help brands maintain their image by protecting their pricing across their reseller network. In part due to the growth of marketplaces, brands are having an especially hard time managing their distribution channels because unauthorized resellers (or gray market sellers) pop up frequently. Gray market sellers are much more likely to violate MAP policies, as they haven't entered into a formal agreement with the brand or manufacturer.

What can attendees expect? Quad Analytix's joint webinar will cover the implications of a unilateral pricing policy vs. MAP policy. It will offer actionable ways to benchmark against competitors to create a better MAP policy. When it comes to MAP violators, brands will learn how to tackle repeat violators that are tarnishing their brand value. Oftentimes violators are unauthorized sellers - Quad will also present strategies to stop them once and for all, while Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease will offer a detailed game plan to stop "bad actor" immunity from liability under the First Sale Doctrine.

To learn more about the webinar and register for free, click here (https://www.onlinesellerenforcement.com/prevent-price-det...).

About Quad Analytix

Quad Analytix provides powerful retail intelligence, automation, and analytics to help you make data-driven decisions around assortment, promotions, pricing, and more. With powerful data visualizations and actionable insights, along with high frequency data collection capabilities and workflow automation, Quad gives you the ability to get results out of big data.

To learn more about Quad Analytix, please visit: https://quadanalytix.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=...
