Yosemite Supplies (dvbe) Online Store Launch
Our new online store contains a comprehensive product list, product descriptions and secure online checkout. The site will be a tremendous value to procurement officers.
March 27, 2017, San Joaquin Valley, California - YosemiteSupplies.com, is proud to announce its new online presence and store. Yosemite Supplies is our online 24/7 storefront, specializing in the business sales of Medical, Janitorial, Environmental, Shoes and Glove merchandise. Our company's 20 year mission has been to aid federal, state, municipalities and institutions in the procurement of goods and bulk sales. Yosemite Supplies is proud to continue to serve California and the nation as a Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (DVBE), a Certified Veteran Business Enterprise (CVBE) and a certified California Minority Owned Business.
Our new online store contains a comprehensive product list, product descriptions and secure online checkout. The site will be a tremendous value to procurement officers. 'This is a cutting edge sales site open when you need it from the convenience of your desk or phone.'; says, Louie Fimbrez, proprietor, 'We also have in-house representatives that can take orders and answer questions and add that personal touch and we are happy to provide DVBE certified bids.'
Our company promise to you is to supply quality products in a timely manner. We offer great prices and fast delivery. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our office. Please keep us in mind for your next purchase and/or Bid.
Press Contact: Louie Fimbrez
Phone: (559)661-6002
Email: LFimbrez@yosemitesupplies.com
Media Contact
559-661-6002
***@yosemitesupplies.com
