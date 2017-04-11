Amazing Lash Studio Westfield Grand Opening!

Amazing Lash Studio Grand Opening

-- Get Ready! Another Amazing Lash Studio is set to have a grand opening on May 11th.Eyelash extensions are no longer a trend, it is now a lifestyle! There is no better feeling then waking up in the morning looking and feeling your absolute best. Amazing Lash Studio Westfield can accomplish your beauty needs and make your eyes pop. Offering four different lash styles they can accommodate any personality and eye shape.Your first expierience at Amazing Lash Studio Westfield won't let you down. From the ambiance to your personal lash suite it will surpass your expectations, not to mention the friendly and knowledgeable staff. Be sure to join the grand opening event on May 11th and stop in for fun, fabulous lashes. Get involved in the fastest growing beauty addiction and say goodbye to mascara!Visit Amazing Lash Studio Westfield at 225 East Broad Street, Building B, Westfield, NJ 07090. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/westfield/westfield-new-jersey and discover your lash style! They are conveniently located near Victoria Secret Pink and the Gap. Call (908) 312-3770 today!