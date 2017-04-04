 
Industry News





Multi-Award Winning Strategy Card Game Races to Mobile May 3

Temple Gates Games teams with Rio Grande to bring acclaimed Race for the Galaxy to iPhone and Android.
 
 
RaceForTheGalaxy
RaceForTheGalaxy
 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- With over a million physical copies sold since its 2007 debut, board gamers have been building their galactic empires for years to make Race for the Galaxy one of the most popular strategy titles around the world, named "Best Card Game" by BoardgameGeek and Fairplay Magazine, and "Card Game of the Year" by Tric Trac.

And now Temple Gates Games, in collaboration with Tom Lehmann, Keldon Jones, and Rio Grande, is bringing a mobile adaptation of Race for the Galaxy to phones and tablets.

"Our goal is to deliver one of the most replayable strategy games out there, with a top-shelf neural networked AI and seamless UX," says Temple Gates CEO Theresa Duringer. "AI pioneer Keldon Jones developed the neural network for this game as a research project; now we're bringing the fruits of that project to Android and iOS."

Race for the Galaxy players advance their empire by playing cards to build technological developments and settle planets. Will you build an engine to ramp up VPs on cheapo production planets? Will you invest in exploration and settle rare and valuable VP-rich planets? Or will you rush a military conquest to cut off your opponents before they have a chance to develop their strategy?

Players secretly and simultaneously determine which one of seven phases they will lock in, all reveal at once, then execute the phases in order; its core mechanic is a phase choosing game. "I'm excited to see this play out on iOS and Android devices," says Tom Lehmann, game designer of the original Race for the Galaxy.

Game Features
▪ 2-4 player with network multiplayer

▪ Single player mode with advanced neural network AI

▪ Five starting worlds and ninety settlement and development cards

▪ Free promo pack included: New Worlds with six additional starting planets

▪ Gathering Storm and Rebel Vs. Imperium expansions available immediately

Press kit at: http://templegatesgames.com/press/sheet.php?p=Race

Contact
Temple Gates Games
***@templegatesgames.com
Source:
Email:***@templegatesgames.com Email Verified
