Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a meat processing and distribution business

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a Chicagoland meat processing and distribution business. The Business was established in 1947 and continues to be profitable, with profits increasing year after year.The Business operates out of a 26,000 sqft refrigerated facility where it packages and distributes meat, poultry, seafood and dairy products. The Business uses its own trucks to do deliveries to customers that are within 50 miles of Chicago. The real estate is also for sale with the Business.There are over 100 products and over 70 active customers. Customers range from independent stores to chains. Currently, the Business is making an effort to grow into new markets and expand its exposure to different demographics.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.www.sunacquisitions.comPhone: 773-243-1603