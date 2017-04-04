News By Tag
Quantum Capital Partners Arranges $33.5M Debt Package for Construction of LA Outpatient Facility
Quantum Capital Partners' Managing Partners Jonathan Hakakha and Mike Yim led the financing assignment and began marketing the opportunity to potential lenders more than a year ago, while the then speculative development was still in the planning stages.
"We accepted this construction assignment in early-2016 and immediately started introducing Robhana to several construction capital sources," said Hakakha. "However, in mid-2016, the construction debt market started to shift due to newly enforced HVCRE regulations. Fortunately, our proactive approach with lenders to vet our sponsor early in the process allowed us to get ahead of the curve and move quickly when Robhana signed DaVita Healthcare Partners to a long-term lease for the entire building," said Hakakha.
The new Healthcare Partners outpatient facility is being constructed on a 2.91 acre site at 1120 West Washington Boulevard near the US 10 and CA 110 interchange in downtown Los Angeles. Robhana acquired the development site in 2012 with financing arranged by Quantum.
