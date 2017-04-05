 
News By Tag
* Sports
* Startup
* Scholarship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Young Athletes Win Scholarship to Help Fund Next Season

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sports
* Startup
* Scholarship

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's economy, the phrase "pay to play" has taken on serious meaning. No matter what sport you play--baseball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey--the prices of gear have risen dramatically. Not only is gear getting more expensive, but the cost to play on the club and travel teams is rising too. Families spend an average of $700 each year on sports equipment, and more than $1,000 once league fees and travel costs are factored in. That's whySidelineSwap, an online marketplace where athletes buy and sell gear, is committed to making sports more affordable.

Keeping in line with its mission, SidelineSwap recently awarded six athletes with $500 of gear in their #GearForAYear Scholarship Program. The centerpiece of the scholarship was an essay about the positive impact sports have had on their lives and winners were selected by an independent panel of judges, ranging from professional athletes and former ESPN executives.

Briana Johnson, a 16 year-old softball player from Brooklyn, Michigan, was one of the winners selected. Briana's application described the lengths she has gone to to pursue her dream of playing college softball. She even works a part-time job everyday after school to pay for her car, insurance, and gas, along with both club and gear costs for softball. Despite all these obstacles, she says her love for softball is what keeps her going.

"Our goal is to make sports more affordable. The #GearForAYear Scholarship is just another way we are able to support athletes to compete for less," says co-founder and CEO of SidelineSwap, Brendan Candon. Candon, was a college athlete himself and experienced the high cost of competing first hand. In addition to costly club registration and travel fees, staying equipped with high quality gear was expensive.

"Soon after graduating college, I realized there weren't many places he could go to find high-quality used equipment. The local secondhand sports store had recently closed, and less than 15% of the listings on eBay were used," says Candon. He also noticed that several resale marketplaces had launched in other categories, like Poshmark in women's fashion, but nothing similar had been built in sports. So in 2015 they launched SidelineSwap. Over the past two years more than 100,000 athletes have signed up, and they've saved an estimated $2.5 million by shopping on the platform.

If you're in the market for a new set of gear, be sure to check out the latest listings at http://sidelineswap.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sidelineswap.com Email Verified
Tags:Sports, Startup, Scholarship
Industry:Sports
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share