News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Young Athletes Win Scholarship to Help Fund Next Season
Keeping in line with its mission, SidelineSwap recently awarded six athletes with $500 of gear in their #GearForAYear Scholarship Program. The centerpiece of the scholarship was an essay about the positive impact sports have had on their lives and winners were selected by an independent panel of judges, ranging from professional athletes and former ESPN executives.
Briana Johnson, a 16 year-old softball player from Brooklyn, Michigan, was one of the winners selected. Briana's application described the lengths she has gone to to pursue her dream of playing college softball. She even works a part-time job everyday after school to pay for her car, insurance, and gas, along with both club and gear costs for softball. Despite all these obstacles, she says her love for softball is what keeps her going.
"Our goal is to make sports more affordable. The #GearForAYear Scholarship is just another way we are able to support athletes to compete for less," says co-founder and CEO of SidelineSwap, Brendan Candon. Candon, was a college athlete himself and experienced the high cost of competing first hand. In addition to costly club registration and travel fees, staying equipped with high quality gear was expensive.
"Soon after graduating college, I realized there weren't many places he could go to find high-quality used equipment. The local secondhand sports store had recently closed, and less than 15% of the listings on eBay were used," says Candon. He also noticed that several resale marketplaces had launched in other categories, like Poshmark in women's fashion, but nothing similar had been built in sports. So in 2015 they launched SidelineSwap. Over the past two years more than 100,000 athletes have signed up, and they've saved an estimated $2.5 million by shopping on the platform.
If you're in the market for a new set of gear, be sure to check out the latest listings at http://sidelineswap.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse