Easter Bunny Set for Island Hopping at Georgia's Lanier Islands

Sunrise Service, Sumptuous Easter Brunch, Egg Hunts and More at Southern Lakeside Destination
 
 
Little Ones Enjoy a Scenic Search for Eggs at Lanier Islands Easter Celebration
Little Ones Enjoy a Scenic Search for Eggs at Lanier Islands Easter Celebration
 
BUFORD, Ga. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- This year, Atlanta's "bunny trail" has another name – Lanier Islands Parkway. On Sunday, April 16, Georgia's Lanier Islands will play host to a family-friendly, photo album-worthy Easter celebration complete with a beachfront sunrise service, sumptuous Easter brunch, Easter egg hunts, petting zoo, pony rides, bouncy houses and appearances by the Easter Bunny himself. The lakeside resort will also feature a special Easter Getaway accommodation package at its flagship hotel – Legacy Lodge, which has been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection.

"Providing a backdrop against which our guests can make lasting memories is what we're all about at Lanier Islands," said Virgil Williams, Chairman of the Board for Lanier Islands. "We want families, couples and our corporate visitors to have a wonderful time while they're here, so wonderful in fact that we hope the Islands plays a prominent role in their remembrances of special occasions such as our Easter Celebration. It's a time when they don't have to worry about cleaning their house or making a feast and can simply enjoy being together and being in the moment."

The Easter Celebration at Lanier Islands comprises the following:

o   Sunrise service hosted on Big Beach at LanierWorld by Free Chapel at 7 a.m.

o   Easter Brunch in the Grand Ballroom at Legacy Lodge with seatings every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

o   Little brunch attendees can enjoy Easter Egg Hunts, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo and Bouncy Houses on the lawn

o   Appearances by the Easter Bunny and Lanier Islands very own mascot, Bucky Beaver

o   Easter Getaway accommodation packages to include overnight accommodations for Saturday April 15, Easter sunrise service, brunch for two adults (children ages 6-12 can be added for $25 each; children 5 and under are free), and access to the Easter egg hunt starting at $229*. Parents can opt to add a Legacy Kids Night Out to their stay Saturday evening, which includes dinner, movie and fun activities for the kids with the Islands' Legacy Kids counselors, while Mom and Dad enjoy a quiet evening of their own

Easter Brunch prices are $61.95 Adults, $49.95 Seniors, $29.95 Children 6-12 and Free for children 5 and under. Children who attend brunch will also have access to the Easter Egg Hunts, pony rides, petting zoo and bouncy houses at Legacy Lodge. The brunch menu features a selection of breakfast items including a made-to-order egg station; a number of action stations prepared by Lanier Islands chefs before the guests; a carvery of leg of lamb, maple and mustard glazed ham, and roasted round of Angus beef; hot buffet showcasing dishes such as Grandma Williams' sweet potato soufflé, whipped Yukon potatoes with cottage cheese and basil, braised brussel sprouts with onions and smoked Tasso ham; and more. There will even be a Kids Corner with foods like chicken fingers and mac -n- cheese to please pint-sized patrons. With an expansive and decadent dessert display, guests will definitely want to save room for desserts like the chocolate fountain with sour cream pound cake, marshmallows and cut fruit; assorted cupcakes including  red velvet, chocolate, cookies and cream, and strawberry; white chocolate raspberry crème brulee; Southern buttermilk pie; and the "Decorate your own Easter egg" cake with assorted frostings and decorations.

To make reservations for the Easter Celebration at Lanier Islands, prospective attendees are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787. To make reservations solely for the Easter Brunch, call 678-318-2048.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* does not include taxes or resort fees.

Source:Lanier Islands
