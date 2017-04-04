News By Tag
Easter Bunny Set for Island Hopping at Georgia's Lanier Islands
Sunrise Service, Sumptuous Easter Brunch, Egg Hunts and More at Southern Lakeside Destination
"Providing a backdrop against which our guests can make lasting memories is what we're all about at Lanier Islands," said Virgil Williams, Chairman of the Board for Lanier Islands. "We want families, couples and our corporate visitors to have a wonderful time while they're here, so wonderful in fact that we hope the Islands plays a prominent role in their remembrances of special occasions such as our Easter Celebration. It's a time when they don't have to worry about cleaning their house or making a feast and can simply enjoy being together and being in the moment."
The Easter Celebration at Lanier Islands comprises the following:
o Sunrise service hosted on Big Beach at LanierWorld by Free Chapel at 7 a.m.
o Easter Brunch in the Grand Ballroom at Legacy Lodge with seatings every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
o Little brunch attendees can enjoy Easter Egg Hunts, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo and Bouncy Houses on the lawn
o Appearances by the Easter Bunny and Lanier Islands very own mascot, Bucky Beaver
o Easter Getaway accommodation packages to include overnight accommodations for Saturday April 15, Easter sunrise service, brunch for two adults (children ages 6-12 can be added for $25 each; children 5 and under are free), and access to the Easter egg hunt starting at $229*. Parents can opt to add a Legacy Kids Night Out to their stay Saturday evening, which includes dinner, movie and fun activities for the kids with the Islands' Legacy Kids counselors, while Mom and Dad enjoy a quiet evening of their own
Easter Brunch prices are $61.95 Adults, $49.95 Seniors, $29.95 Children 6-12 and Free for children 5 and under. Children who attend brunch will also have access to the Easter Egg Hunts, pony rides, petting zoo and bouncy houses at Legacy Lodge. The brunch menu features a selection of breakfast items including a made-to-order egg station; a number of action stations prepared by Lanier Islands chefs before the guests; a carvery of leg of lamb, maple and mustard glazed ham, and roasted round of Angus beef; hot buffet showcasing dishes such as Grandma Williams' sweet potato soufflé, whipped Yukon potatoes with cottage cheese and basil, braised brussel sprouts with onions and smoked Tasso ham; and more. There will even be a Kids Corner with foods like chicken fingers and mac -n- cheese to please pint-sized patrons. With an expansive and decadent dessert display, guests will definitely want to save room for desserts like the chocolate fountain with sour cream pound cake, marshmallows and cut fruit; assorted cupcakes including red velvet, chocolate, cookies and cream, and strawberry; white chocolate raspberry crème brulee; Southern buttermilk pie; and the "Decorate your own Easter egg" cake with assorted frostings and decorations.
To make reservations for the Easter Celebration at Lanier Islands, prospective attendees are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787. To make reservations solely for the Easter Brunch, call 678-318-2048.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* does not include taxes or resort fees.
