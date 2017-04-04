Stock Alert Code Green Apparel Corp

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
- April 10, 2017
- PRLog
-- Laguna Beach, California-- - Code Green Apparel Corp. updates its shareholders on the progress of the company. Over the past year, the company's vision, careful planning, patient execution have laid and secured a solid foundation for the vertical launch of the Code Green sustainable business model.
Code Green believes its sustainable philosophy and strategy is what separates it from the competition while focusing on the underserved corporate apparel market. Code Green Apparel products by nature, are " good for business" and "good for the environment"
. The company's products support public sustainability platforms of many of its customers and countless other large corporations, all potential customers. Code Green and its in-demand products deliver an eco-friendly alternative by substantially reducing the environmental impact plaguing the traditional textile industry.
