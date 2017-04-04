 
News By Tag
* Stock Alert
* Penny Stocks
* Otc Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Stock Alert Code Green Apparel Corp

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Laguna Beach, California-- - Code Green Apparel Corp. updates its shareholders on the progress of the company. Over the past year, the company's vision, careful planning, patient execution have laid and secured a solid foundation for the vertical launch of the Code Green sustainable business model.

Code Green believes its sustainable philosophy and strategy is what separates it from the competition while focusing on the underserved corporate apparel market.  Code Green Apparel products by nature, are " good for business" and "good for the environment". The company's products support public sustainability platforms of many of its customers and countless other large corporations, all potential customers. Code Green and its in-demand products deliver an eco-friendly alternative by substantially reducing the environmental impact plaguing the traditional textile industry.

For Full Story Please Visit;  https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CGAC/news

Follow us out on Twitter:  https://twitter.com/SmCapMarketPl
End
Source:Code Green Apparel Corp.
Email:***@smallcapmarketplace.com Email Verified
Tags:Stock Alert, Penny Stocks, Otc Market
Industry:Apparel
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share