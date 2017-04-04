News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gartner Recognizes Innovaccer as an Emergent in Population Health Space
Healthcare is moving towards data-driven operationalization. Solving multiple challenges in healthcare through an analytics backed approach is on every decision maker's mind. The number of disparate data sources in healthcare and deriving insights out of this whopping amount of data requires a state-of-the-
"PHM is dependent on digital technology to enable a set of necessary capabilities, and it is important to the future of healthcare,"
The report by Gartner describes the progression of population health management as a discipline healthcare industry requires and reviews Middleware-Type products from new entrants and mentions Innovaccer as one of them.
"We appreciate the comprehensive research completed by Gartner and welcome the mention of Innovaccer in it," says Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO. "In a very short span of time we have been able to deliver better clinical outcomes for our value-focused customers, and it's a matter of great pride that our customers are finding value in our cutting-edge Big Data platform, Datashop, and its ability to quickly ingest and integrate data from multiple disparate sources, " he says.
Datashop, Innovaccer's proprietary product, is backed by a Big Data integrated lake that offers pre-built connectors to 64+ widely used EHR systems and combines advanced analytics and machine learning to provide end-to-end value-based care solutions with holistic patient records, referral management, and care management. Datashop's state-of-the-
To learn more about Innovaccer and Datashop, visit the team during Becker's Hospital Review 8th Annual Meeting in Chicago, at Booth#1F (http://www.innovaccer.com/
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (http://www.gartner.com/
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc (http://www.innovaccer.com/
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.
Press Contact
Sachin Saxena
Innovaccer Inc
650-479-4891
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse