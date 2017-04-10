News By Tag
ASA, NAIFA, ASFMRA Express "Strong Opposition" to CA Senate Bill 70
Would Allow Appraisers to Omit Prior Appraisals, Sales, Listings from Report with Client Approval
The letter emphasizes "there is no benefit to consumers or appraisers in the…bill, and in fact the bill could encourage unethical behavior and harm consumers". Moreover, such a bill would "place California at odds with the 54 other jurisdictions who rely on [the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice] as the governing set of appraisal standards" by allowing for the omission of specific requirements USPAP otherwise imposes. Such a move would override the existing biennial review USPAP undergoes, and erode Standards that have been developed and refined by public comment for over a quarter of a century.
Read the full letter sent by ASA, NAIFA, and ASFMRA opposing CA SB 70, here (http://www.appraisers.org/
