News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pathfinder Labs Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE
Founded by a veteran who was medically retired due to combat injuries in 2013, Pathfinder Labs was created to ease military veterans' transitions back Into civilian life. This proprietary reviewing platform allows veterans and their friends and family members rate, review, and connect with local community resources. In only one year of limited beta testing, Pathfinder Labs today has amassed over 500 reviewing members and has over 7,850 targeted followers on social media from the veteran community that continues to grow daily.
"We are honored to have received this recognition from SCORE," said Elana Duffy, Founder and CEO of Pathfinder Labs. "Pathfinder is a passion project. When I transitioned in 2013, I felt like I was flying blind and relied heavily on my personal veteran network for recommendations and advice. The more I relied on my network, the better experience I had. In 2015, I founded Pathfinder to provide that same type network on a greater scale to every veteran, especially those in need. Thanks to this recognition from SCORE and support from Sam's Club, we will be able to reach and help even more veterans."
"SCORE is very pleased to honor the hard work and accomplishments of these 102 small business owners. They come from all across the United States, and provide diverse products and services for their clients, but all share in their dedication to making their dreams a reality," said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. "It is our pleasure to provide the mentoring, tools and resources that will help them continue to grow their businesses and enhance the communities they serve."
"At Sam's Club, we proudly support and celebrate the unique experience of the small business owner," said Tracey D. Brown, senior vice president of operations and chief experience officer at Sam's Club. "We are inspired daily by their ability to navigate challenges and triumphs on the road to success. And now, hopefully, the rest of the nation will be, too, as they get to know some of the nation's most promising small business owners."
Pathfinder Labs is also eligible to win one of three additional $25,000 grand prizes by being named Grand Champion. A judging panel of small business experts will select three Grand Champion from the group of Small Business Champions this summer. Selection is based on how effectively Champions utilize the Sam's Club gift card and the SCORE regional training events to grow business revenue, as well as how effectively the winners promoted the Championship in the media and social media.
To learn more about The American Small Business Championship and to view the complete list of Champions, visit www.championship.score.org (http://championship.score.org/
# # #
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000+ volunteer business experts provide more than 350,000 free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2016, SCORE mentors volunteered 2.2 million hours to help create more than 130,000 jobs and 54,000 small businesses.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you, or visit www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Sam's Club
Sam's Club, a leading U.S. membership club, offers savings and surprises to millions of members in 659 U.S. club locations and at SamsClub.com. The Sam's Club Giving Program, established by the Walmart Foundation in 2008, is dedicated to micro- and small business prosperity. Sam's Club and The Sam's Club Giving Program have invested more than $28 million since 2011 in national and local programs dedicated to improved training, education and increased access to capital for small business owners. For more information on national or local giving by Sam's Club or The Sam's Club Giving Program, visit http://corporate.samsclub.com/
About Pathfinder Labs
Pathfinder Labs is a leading crowdsourced review publisher for the military and veteran communities. Founded by a veteran who was medically retired due to combat injuries in 2013, Pathfinder Labs was created to ease military veterans' transitions back Into civilian life. This proprietary reviewing platform allows veterans and their friends and family members rate, review, and connect with local community resources. In only one year of limited beta testing, Pathfinder Labs today has amassed over 500 reviewing members and has over 7,850 targeted followers on social media from the veteran community that continues to grow daily. For more information, please visit www.pathfinder.vet.
Contact
Jacqueline Silva, Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse