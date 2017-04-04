News By Tag
A Protein-Packed PODS® Container Fights Hunger in Ventura County
Local moving and storage company partners with Gold Coast Broadcasting, Green Thumb, and FOOD Share for food drive
From 5 am – 1 pm, the KVTA crew and FOOD Share representatives will be on-site at Green Thumb nursery in Ventura to collect peanut butter donations from the community. Green Thumb is giving a free orchid to the first 50 people who donate two or more jars of peanut butter.
"PODS is dedicated to making a difference right here in our community and we're proud to partner with FOOD Share to help end hunger in Ventura County," said Steve Yapp, owner of local PODS Moving and Storage. "Peanut butter is a valuable nutrient-dense staple at FOOD Share, so we are excited to see how much of it we can pack into the PODS container." After the Peanut Butter Drive, PODS will transport the container to FOOD Share where volunteers will pack and sort the donations for distribution.
"Ending hunger is not something any one organization can handle alone, it requires a community-wide effort at many levels of support," said Bonnie Atmore, President & CEO of FOOD Share of Ventura County. "We are so grateful for the continuous support that Steve and his team at local PODS provide to FOOD Share and are looking forward to engaging the community in this Peanut Butter Drive!"
Members of the community are encouraged to donate peanut butter or other non-perishable food items on Thursday April 20th from 5am to 1pm at Green Thumb Nursery, 1899 S Victoria Ave, Ventura.
Event Information:
Who: PODS, Green Thumb, KVTA News AM 1590, and FOOD Share of Ventura County
What: Pack the PODS container with peanut butter
When: Thursday April 20th, 5 am – 1 pm
Where: Green Thumb Nursery, 4899 S. Victoria Ave, Ventura CA 93003
About PODS
Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
Dedicated to the local community, Yapp's franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.
A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities. PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK.
Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 170,000 PODS containers in service.
For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com. (http://www.mylocalpods.com/
Contact
Briana Kallas
Consortium Media
***@consortium-
