Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Harbor America Announces Jason Cutbirth as Director of Marketing

 
 
HOUSTON - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Porter, Texas– Harbor America, a trusted partner for America's small and medium-sized businesses, today announced Jason Cutbirth has joined the company's marketing team as director of marketing. Jason will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth. In addition, he will help overall brand development and messaging. Harbor America is looking to expand its marketing efforts and provide a stronger presence across the United States.

"I am excited to welcome Jason to the Harbor America team," said Joe Little, Harbor America Chief Operating Officer. "His integrated marketing experience and skill set around modern, scalable marketing methods will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the Harbor America brand as we continue to innovate and grow."

Jason comes to Harbor America with over 15 years of Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry experience. At Insperity, as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, he was responsible for developing and executing corporate marketing efforts, including brand awareness, lead generation, digital marketing, media relations, corporate communication, event marketing, PR and overseeing a national contact center.  Previous to that he served as the Vice President of Sponsorship and Promotions at Six-Flags Entertainment.

About HarborAmerica

Harbor America,a trusted partnertosmallandmedium-sized businesses for more than20years, providesasuperior level ofback-officeservices,supportandawide arrayof humanresourcestoitsclientsandtheiremployees.  Harbor America provides Employee Benefits,Individual RetirementServices, PayrollAdministration,Timeand Attendance,PerformanceManagement,InsuranceServices andaHumanResource Information System(HRIS).  Harbor Americareducesmanyoftheday-to-day administrative burdensholdingbackbusinessownersconsumedwith tasks suchas payroll, employeebenefits,andHumanResource consulting.  Formore information, visit www.hapeo.com. (http://www.hapeo.com/)
