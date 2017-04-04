News By Tag
Harbor America Announces Jason Cutbirth as Director of Marketing
"I am excited to welcome Jason to the Harbor America team," said Joe Little, Harbor America Chief Operating Officer. "His integrated marketing experience and skill set around modern, scalable marketing methods will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the Harbor America brand as we continue to innovate and grow."
Jason comes to Harbor America with over 15 years of Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry experience. At Insperity, as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, he was responsible for developing and executing corporate marketing efforts, including brand awareness, lead generation, digital marketing, media relations, corporate communication, event marketing, PR and overseeing a national contact center. Previous to that he served as the Vice President of Sponsorship and Promotions at Six-Flags Entertainment.
About HarborAmerica
