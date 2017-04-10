News By Tag
Refund or Not, Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive Invites Travelers to Save up to 35%
Travelers who book between April 10 and April 17, 2017, can save a chunk of cash by booking at WyndhamSETaxWeek.com using the code: HTAX00.
Open spaces, tropical views and a warm greeting await you as you step through the doors of our resort, located within Orlando's I-Drive 360 entertainment complex, home of the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye. Surrounded by the city's top attractions, from its most popular theme parks to celebrated local restaurants, shops and outlets, guests will find themselves in the center of everything Orlando offers.
"Whether you're cashing in or coughing up a few extra bucks this year, tax season can be rough on all of us" said Danny Williams, the hotel's general manager. "We want travelers to know that even if their pockets are a little lighter this April, they can still enjoy a much-deserved vacation at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive."
Guests staying at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive have the opportunity to earn points from Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary new loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Information is available at www.wyndhamrewards.com.
About Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC, offers upscale hotel and resort accommodations at more than 100 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia, Australia and China. Most Wyndham® hotels are franchised by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC or its affiliates. Certain Wyndham hotels are owned or managed by an affiliate of Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC. Additional information and reservations for all Wyndham hotels are available by visiting www.wyndham.com.
Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing more than 8,000 hotels and over 697,600 rooms in 77 countries. Additional information is available at www.wyndhamworldwide.com. For more information about hotel franchising opportunities visit www.whgdevelopment.com.
