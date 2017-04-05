News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NewCloud Networks Achieves Platinum Status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program
NewCloud Networks has achieved Platinum status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider Program, indicating NewCloud's experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered Availability services.
The new status achievement comes after NewCloud exceeded its Gold partner goals, escalating NewCloud to Platinum, the highest level in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Program. The Platinum level is achieved by invitation only and will allow NewCloud to collaborate more closely with Veeam.
"We are excited to recognize NewCloud as a Veeam Platinum Partner," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President, Cloud and Service Provider Sales, North America, at Veeam. "As our cloud Availability solutions continue to gain momentum, their cloud expertise will help both organizations expand our market presence across North America."
"We are excited to be a Veeam Platinum Partner, the highest designation for VCSP partners," said Sam V. Kumar, President of NewCloud Networks. "Veeam plays an important role in our portfolio of vendors, powering our nationwide backup and disaster recovery (BDR) services. As a Platinum VCSP partner, we are more committed to Veeam now than ever before."
NewCloud Networks uses Veeam Cloud Connect to host Veeam backups and replicas, under the brand names NewCloud Protect and NewCloud Replication, on its ultra-low latency nationwide network in 10 locations across the country (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Englewood, CO, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City and Columbus, OH) that is designed and built for BDR. NewCloud's four cloud computing platforms (in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, and New York City) are all built on best-of-breed Veeam, VMware, NetApp and Cisco products.
Sam went on to say, "With the continued importance that Cloud is playing in our industry, there is no Veeam partner better positioned to drive demand for Cloud Connect services than NewCloud; our ultra-low latency network in 10 locations services Veeam customers nationwide, and our important distributor partner, Arrow Electronics, is gearing up to sell the solution all over the USA and Canada."
By utilizing NewCloud Protect and NewCloud Replication, customers can secure their data from catastrophic loss without the need to own, maintain and support capital intensive infrastructure. Customers can access and recover data from cloud backups directly from the Veeam console, or fail over to standby virtual machines in the cloud.
For more information about NewCloud Networks or to partner with NewCloud please contact Ian Eldridge (mailto:ieldridge@
About NewCloud Networks: Founded in 1988, NewCloud Networks (NCN) is a nationwide cloud computing and communications provider specializing in hybrid cloud, cloud desktops, backup and disaster recovery, and hosted PBX. 2,500+ customers and 2,000+ sales partners choose NewCloud for the trust that comes from an established, financially stable, and transparent cloud company. NCN delivers real value, maximum uptime and performance, and solutions that are customized to customer needs. NewCloud's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPAA, and PCI compliant and features best-of-breed solutions that are priced competitively against commodity cloud offerings. The guiding principle – take care of customers, partners and employees and everything else will take care of itself – has led to a 95% cloud customer retention rate to date.
Contact
Ian Eldridge
NewCloud Networks
***@newcloudnetworks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse