Sovereign Estate Wine in Waconia, MN has gone solar!

Waconia, MN vineyard will produce all of its winemaking, food service and live entertainment with the solar production from its rooftop solar array.

cropped- New- Panorama- color_ a1 Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• solar Sovereign wine Industry:

• Energy Location:

• Waconia - Minnesota - US Subject:

• Projects WACONIA, Minn. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sovereign Estate Wine located on the shores of Lake Waconia is now producing solar energy on its rooftop to power its winemaking, food service and live music events. The vineyard is the first in Minnesota use solar to create enough energy to run its entire business operation.



Owners Dr. Paul and Terri Savaryn are the owners of the winery have installed a 39.8kW solar array that will produce an estimated 53,000 kWh per year which equals the energy consumption at the vineyard. Sovereign Estate was able to utilize the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Incentive plus other available incentives. PACE financing from the St. Paul Port Authority made this investment easy and smart for the family owned vineyard. "It was a no brainer," said Dr. Paul Savaryn, of Sovereign Estate Winery. " Because of our committment to sustainable farming practices, Solar works for us because we are saving money on our energy bill but we also care very much about the environmental benefits."

Sovereign Estate's 39.8 kW solar array went into production in April, 2017. Along with the energy savings, the carbon footprint at this Waconia, MN business will be reduced considerably. Over the life of the system an estimated 1,018 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) will be eliminated from the business footprint. Which is equivilant to planting 23,720 trees, displacing CO2 emissions from the annual electric use of 116 homes or burning 496 tons of coal.

To celebrate the addition of solar power, Sovereign Estate is holding six concerts with 80's Vintage Rock N Roll past performers from bands such as Survivor, Boston and Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as John Cafferty and Michael Antunes from the Beaver Brown Band, Joey Molland of Badfinger and Kevin Chalfant who was the first lead singer to stand in for Steve Perry and perform with Journey live. For information on the concerts go to



For more information contact Mike Woodley of Sovereign Estate Wine at 612-386-0082 or go to http//www.SovereignEstateWine.com



Contact

Mike Woodley

612-386-0082

***@gmail.com Mike Woodley612-386-0082 End -- Sovereign Estate Wine located on the shores of Lake Waconia is now producing solar energy on its rooftop to power its winemaking, food service and live music events. The vineyard is the first in Minnesota use solar to create enough energy to run its entire business operation.Owners Dr. Paul and Terri Savaryn are the owners of the winery have installed a 39.8kW solar array that will produce an estimated 53,000 kWh per year which equals the energy consumption at the vineyard. Sovereign Estate was able to utilize the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Incentive plus other available incentives. PACE financing from the St. Paul Port Authority made this investment easy and smart for the family owned vineyard. "It was a no brainer," said Dr. Paul Savaryn, of Sovereign Estate Winery. " Because of our committment to sustainable farming practices, Solar works for us because we are saving money on our energy bill but we also care very much about the environmental benefits."Sovereign Estate's 39.8 kW solar array went into production in April, 2017. Along with the energy savings, the carbon footprint at this Waconia, MN business will be reduced considerably. Over the life of the system an estimated 1,018 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) will be eliminated from the business footprint. Which is equivilant to planting 23,720 trees, displacing CO2 emissions from the annual electric use of 116 homes or burning 496 tons of coal.To celebrate the addition of solar power, Sovereign Estate is holding six concerts with 80's Vintage Rock N Roll past performers from bands such as Survivor, Boston and Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as John Cafferty and Michael Antunes from the Beaver Brown Band, Joey Molland of Badfinger and Kevin Chalfant who was the first lead singer to stand in for Steve Perry and perform with Journey live. For information on the concerts go to http://www.SovereignEstateWine.com For more information contact Mike Woodley of Sovereign Estate Wine at 612-386-0082 or go to http//www.SovereignEstateWine.com