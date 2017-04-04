 
Industry News





The Sky Family Launches Label And Goes On The Road Again

The Sky Family will be performing at various venues from Canada to Florida to promote their album "Celtic Revival! 2017 Gold Edition" which is being released through their own label, Celtic Cross Records.
 
 
NEW YORK - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- 2017 marks the eleventh year of touring for The Sky Family, a contemporary Christian Celtic pop/rock band, and already the promise of great rewards lie on the road ahead. Winding steadily down the eastern seaboard from Canada's Prince Edward Island all the way down to the USA's southern tip of Florida (http://theskys.org/concert/index.html), the Irish music influenced song and Riverdance band will be putting on their utterly unique brand of shows at various venues along the way.

The Sky Family recently completed a special album collection of their music titled "Celtic Revival! 2017 Gold Edition". It features the single "Blossom" and impacts Christian Adult Contemporary and Christian Soft Adult Contemporary commercial radio formats beginning the week of April 24, 2017. Concurrently, their album, "Celtic Revival! 2017 Gold Edition" will hit the World Music, Adult Album Alternative and Folk format station's airwaves across the U.S. and Canada.

As with many other successful artists The Sky Family have formed their own record label called Celtic Cross Records and signed an exclusive record distribution contract with Select-O-Hits, Distribution, Inc. Now you'll even be able to find and purchase copies of "Celtic Revival! 2017 Gold Edition" at your favorite record store. Pre-orders for the entire album and individual songs will be available shortly through iTunes and Amazon.com, and the CD will be on store shelves beginning June 16th, 2017. A North American radio campaign has just been launched to promote "Celtic Revival! 2017 Gold Edition" and The Sky Family tour.

As if that was not enough a full scale press campaign has also been initiated for The Sky Family and their latest releases. The Sky's Tom, Seth, Miriam, Joel, Gabe and Dan are currently available for interviews and appearances. The Sky's Family press-kit is also available upon request to all members of the media (just use the media contact information provided below). Check it out for yourself what the buzz is all about.

Media Contact
Mia Mind Music - Stevie B
8008438575
***@miamindmusic.com
End
Source:The Sky Family
Email:***@miamindmusic.com
