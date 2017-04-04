 
News By Tag
* Cats
* Kittens
* Pets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Pasadena Humane Society To Offer Low-cost Spay And Neuter For Cats From April 18-22

Kitten Season Floods Shelters with Kittens, Shelter Aims to Help Reduce Litters This Year
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cats
Kittens
Pets

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Pasadena - California - US

PASADENA, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Early spring marks the beginning of what is commonly known as "kitten season," a time of year when shelters are flooded with litters of kittens from both owned and free-roaming cats. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will host a low-cost spay and neuter promotion from April 18 to April 22, offering the procedures for only $20 in hopes of reducing the surge of homeless kittens.

Female cats average as many as three litters per year with four to six kittens per litter. They may have their first heat cycle as young as four months old. The Pasadena Humane Society spays and neuters kittens as young as eight to ten weeks old at its low-cost public wellness clinic and appointments can easily be made online at pasadenahumane.org/snip.

"We hope the community will use this promotion as an opportunity to spay or neuter their cats, something that can ultimately help prevent hundreds of unplanned, homeless litters, and greatly decrease the number of feral cats and kittens coming into the shelter for years to come," said Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

In addition to being one of the most effective ways to reduce the homeless animal population, other potential benefits of sterilization include a reduction in illnesses of the reproductive systems, decreased roaming and aggressive tendencies and diminished nuisance behaviors such as spraying and yowling.

Spay and neuter appointments are available for cats five days a week at the organization's wellness clinic. Other wellness services include low-cost vaccines, microchipping, FeLV/FIV testing, and feline nail trims.

To make an appointment, visit pasadenahumane.org/snip, email snip@pasadenahumane.org, or call (626) 792-7151 ext. 166.

About the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, non-profit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassionate care for all animals. The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes. To learn more, visit pasadenahumane.org.

Contact
Jamie Holeman
***@pasadenahumane.org
End
Source:Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
Email:***@pasadenahumane.org Email Verified
Tags:Cats, Kittens, Pets
Industry:Pets
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Miller Geer & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share