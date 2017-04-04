News By Tag
Pasadena Humane Society To Offer Low-cost Spay And Neuter For Cats From April 18-22
Kitten Season Floods Shelters with Kittens, Shelter Aims to Help Reduce Litters This Year
Female cats average as many as three litters per year with four to six kittens per litter. They may have their first heat cycle as young as four months old. The Pasadena Humane Society spays and neuters kittens as young as eight to ten weeks old at its low-cost public wellness clinic and appointments can easily be made online at pasadenahumane.org/
"We hope the community will use this promotion as an opportunity to spay or neuter their cats, something that can ultimately help prevent hundreds of unplanned, homeless litters, and greatly decrease the number of feral cats and kittens coming into the shelter for years to come," said Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.
In addition to being one of the most effective ways to reduce the homeless animal population, other potential benefits of sterilization include a reduction in illnesses of the reproductive systems, decreased roaming and aggressive tendencies and diminished nuisance behaviors such as spraying and yowling.
Spay and neuter appointments are available for cats five days a week at the organization's wellness clinic. Other wellness services include low-cost vaccines, microchipping, FeLV/FIV testing, and feline nail trims.
To make an appointment, visit pasadenahumane.org/
About the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, non-profit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassionate care for all animals. The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes. To learn more, visit pasadenahumane.org.
