News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Defense Discovers Vulnerabilities In Riverbed Technology Performance Monitoring Platform
Digital Defense Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) detected the previously unknown vulnerabilities while developing new audit modules for its patented vulnerability scanning technology.
About the Vulnerabilities
Digital Defense Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) detected the previously unknown vulnerabilities while developing new audit modules for its patented vulnerability scanning technology.
Two unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerabilities would allow an attacker to run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges and fully compromise the host running the SteelCentral Portal application. Compromise of the portal application would allow for credentials of all connected SteelCentral data sources to be recovered and leveraged to further compromise the connected data sources.
Additionally, two information disclosure flaws would allow unauthenticated user enumeration, disclosing valid usernames for the Riverbed SteelCentral Portal application and its connected data sources.
Riverbed has addressed the vulnerabilities. For more information, customers may contact Riverbed customer support staff through their support portal.
Details surrounding each of the four vulnerabilities are available on the Digital Defense website (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
Digital Defense Research Methodology and Practices
The Digital Defense VRT regularly works with organizations in the responsible disclosure of zero-day vulnerabilities. The expertise of the VRT, when coupled with the company's next generation hybrid cloud platform, Frontline™ Vulnerability Manager, enables early detection capabilities. When zero-days are discovered and internally validated, the VRT immediately contacts the affected vendor to notify the organization of the new finding(s) and then assists, wherever possible, with the vendor's remediation actions.
"Security flaws in the application-
About Digital Defense
Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe. This includes highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial, and retail, as well as those entrusted with sensitive data such as law firms and energy companies. Digital Defense's unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. Digital Defense security solutions are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412;
Digital Defense and the Shield Logo are Registered Service Marks of Digital Defense, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact
MRB Public Relations
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse