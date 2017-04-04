 
Tylina Food Products to Showcase Duff Goldman Biscuits at Bacon and Beer Classic Twin Cities Tour St

 
 
MINNETONKA, Minn. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Fans of celebrity chef Duff Goldman will get an extra treat, along with fans of bacon and beer attending the Bacon and Beer Classic on April 15 at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Three "pop-up sessions" will be held throughout the day; from 12:30pm-3pm, 4:30pm-7pm, and 8:30pm-11pm.

One of the nation's fastest growing food and beverage festivals, the tour's Twin Cities stop will feature original bacon-infused dishes, unlimited bacon strips, and samples of more than 50 craft beers from regional breweries. Guests can also try their hand at giant Jenga, strike a pose in a photo booth, and brand themselves with bacon and beer-inspired tattoos.

All event participants will also receive a free, full-size box of Duff Goldman by Tylina Foods Premium Biscuit Mix, in Beer, or Bacon Cheddar flavors, available at Walmart.

Three Bacon Eating Contests will highlight the event, one for each session. Second place winners for each competition will receive a gift pack with $100 worth of tasty products from the award-winning Duff Goldman by Tylina Foods cake and bake products line, based in Stillwater.

Tylina Foods is partnering with the event to offer free Duff products at all twelve 2017 U.S. tour stops, held at venues including Santa Clara's Levi'sStadium, Denver's Mile High Stadium and NYC's Citi Field.

The 2017 Bacon and Beer Classic marks the second time Tylina Foods has been involved with the event in Minneapolis, also participating last year during the tour's inaugural stop at Target Field.

For this year's Twin Cities event, the tour is partnering with Food Recovery Network at University of Minnesota to collect any leftover prepared food, to distribute locally.

All-inclusive General Admission tickets are priced at $45, with VIP tickets at $55, offering half-hour early admission and access to an exclusive cocktail bar. All tickets include a commemorative tasting glass and access to the Bacon and Beer Classic mobile app for special partner discounts, a pavilion map, and more.

For more information about the festival and tickets, visit: www.baconandbeerclassic.com. Catch the latest news on the Duff Goldman by Tylina Foods line at www.facebook.com/bakingduff.
