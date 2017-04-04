Dennis Delemar Releases Jericho's Rose

Dennis Delemar's New Short FIlm, Jericho's Rose, Is Powerful Tale of Redemption.

-- On The Way Pictures in Association with YV Media is proud to announce the release of Jericho's Rose, a gripping drama starring Dennis Delemar, Deneisha Harris, and London Harrison and is written and directed by Dennis Delemar.Jericho's Rose follows Isaiah Brown, a hardworking Businessman, who catches his wife cheating when he comes home early from work. In a split second decision, Isaiah makes a choice that might haunt him for the rest of his life. Quickly reduced to a schizophrenic homeless man, Isaiah is trapped by yesterday.This is Dennis Delemar's third short film. It's a follow-up to the up-and-coming Director's The Counterintelligent, and Undeserving Grace. The role is a commanding performance by Dennis Delemar, as he portrays Isaiah Brown, who could easily be one of us, pushed passed the brink our mental faculties, losing our mind in the process. Jericho's Rose proves that it only takes one event to thrust anyone into a sprawling schizophrenic state. Still, a random act of kindness can resurrect someone's life forever."The movie makes you have compassion & acceptance for others and teaches you to be non-judgment because an unfortunate circumstance or situation can happen to anyone," a Critic said. "It's one of those films you can watch 10 times and learn something different every time," said another Critic.With the release of Jericho's Rose, Dennis Delemar now has his eyes on his Feature Film debut entitled Black Wall Street.On The Way Pictures