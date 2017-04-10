News By Tag
Alvarado and Paradise Valley Hospitals receive Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award
Alvarado Hospital is the only hospital in the city of San Diego to garner the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award, and Paradise Valley Hospital is the only hospital in San Diego County to garner the award four consecutive years in a row (2014-2017). Both hospitals are part of Prime Healthcare Services, which operates 44 hospitals nationwide.
The distinction places both hospitals among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance as evaluated by Healthgrades (http://www.healthgrades.com/)
"Our physicians and staff are dedicated to keeping our patients safe, which is recognized by this regional and national recognition,"
"Our patients and their loved ones can rest assured that safety is our top priority, which is why we continue to be ranked among the top 5% in the nation for safety," added Alvarado Hospital CEO Robin Gomez.
During the 2013-2015 study period, Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:
• 40.0% less likely to experience an accidental puncture or laceration during a procedure, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 44.6% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 54.4% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 50.2% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.[1]
"Hospitals who have been recognized as Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients have minimized patient safety events and surpassed expectations in preventing safety incidents," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. "We applaud these hospitals for their performance and for their organizational commitment to delivering high-quality care."
On average, 134,568 patient safety events could have been avoided if all hospitals, as a group from 2013 to 2015, performed similarly to hospitals performing better than expected on each of 13 patient safety indicators evaluated by Healthgrades.
During the study period (2013-2015), Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
For more information about Healthgrades or to download a full copy of the report, or to receive information about hospital and physician quality, visit: www.Healthgrades.com/
[1] Statistics are based on Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which includes application of AHRQ QI software to MedPAR data for years 2013 through 2015 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
