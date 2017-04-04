News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Honduras Whole Bean Coffee Now Available in 3 Roast Levels
Aroma Bravo's best-selling whole bean coffee now comes in light roast, medium dark roast, and French roast levels to please all coffee lovers.
Light Roast, Medium Dark Roast and French Roast are the levels that Aroma Bravo has chosen for its whole bean coffee. The availability of these roasted products means that coffee lovers now have more options when buying their Honduras coffee on Amazon.com.
"We selected these three roasts in particular since our consumers love them the most. Our products are roasted in small batches by our Aroma Bravo coffee experts, using organic Arabica beans from Honduras and applying strict quality standards for each roast level," a company official said.
Moderate light brown in color, Aroma Bravo's Light Roast reveals a light body, soft aroma and pronounced acidity that's characteristic of this roast type. The light roast also retains the true original flavors of Honduras coffee. Mellow and chocolatey in taste, fans of this roast level can easily taste the single origin qualities of this coffee.
The Medium Dark Roast comes with a full body with tones of honey, cocoa, caramel and smooth chocolate. Medium brown in color with a rich and clean taste, this roast type is the right balance for aficionados who prefer coffee that's not too light or too dark.
Finally, the French Roast has a dominant, bittersweet flavor with little acidity. Dark brown in color, the surface of the beans are shiny from the oils released during the roasting process. The strong aroma and deep-roasted taste of the French Roast is suitable for dark coffee lovers.
Now with 3 roast levels to offer, coffee aficionados can easily pick their favorite roast level from Aroma Bravo. Interested customers can get their light roast, medium dark roast, and French roast coffees for $13.99 each at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers organic Honduras whole bean coffee made from 100% Arabica varieties. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee aficionados.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse