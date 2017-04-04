News By Tag
Westmount Hires Ginny Goldsmith as Director of Property Management – Office and Industrial
"Westmount is focused on expanding its industrial and office portfolio and strengthening its asset management capabilities and Ginny will play an integral role in helping us to achieve our goals," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "Ginny's property, construction and financial management experience with robust industrial and office portfolios will be a valuable asset to our team and our investors."
Goldsmith has more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate with a focus on property management in the industrial and office sectors. Prior to joining Westmount, she was a senior property manager at Irving-based Colony Financial, Inc., where she managed tenant relations, construction and maintenance for a 4.6-million-
Goldsmith is an active member of the Institute of Real Estate Management (http://www.irem.org/
About Westmount Realty Capital
Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.
Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
