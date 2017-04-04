 
April 2017





April 2017
Westmount Hires Ginny Goldsmith as Director of Property Management – Office and Industrial

 
 
Ginny Goldsmith
Ginny Goldsmith
 
DALLAS - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Westmount Realty Capital, LLC (http://www.westmountrc.com/) ("Westmount"), a Dallas-based commercial real estate development and investment management company, is pleased to announce that Ginny Goldsmith has joined the company as Director of Property Management – Office and Industrial. In this role, Goldsmith will provide leadership and a strategic direction for the company's property management team, which oversees a portfolio of 10 million square feet of industrial and office space nationwide.

"Westmount is focused on expanding its industrial and office portfolio and strengthening its asset management capabilities and Ginny will play an integral role in helping us to achieve our goals," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "Ginny's property, construction and financial management experience with robust industrial and office portfolios will be a valuable asset to our team and our investors."

Goldsmith has more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate with a focus on property management in the industrial and office sectors. Prior to joining Westmount, she was a senior property manager at Irving-based Colony Financial, Inc., where she managed tenant relations, construction and maintenance for a 4.6-million-square-foot industrial and commercial office portfolio. Previously, Goldsmith spent 10 years at Sealy & Company (http://www.sealynet.com/) as a senior property manager, where she coordinated tenant relations and managed construction and maintenance for 42 industrial and commercial office properties with 134 tenants in Texas and Ohio. She began her career as a property manager at Franks Real Estate, Inc. in Arlington, where she achieved and maintained an occupancy rate between 90-95 percent for a 25,000-square-foot professional building.

Goldsmith is an active member of the Institute of Real Estate Management (http://www.irem.org/)'s (IREM) Dallas chapter and served on the organization's board for several years. She has also been recognized by IREM for her exceptional service and leadership, receiving the 2014 President's Award, 2012 Committee Chair of the Year Award, Champion Award (2012-2014) and the 2013 Rising Star Award. Goldsmith has received the Certified Property Manager designation and holds a bachelor's degree from The University of Texas at Arlington (http://www.uta.edu/uta/).

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Westmount Realty Capital, LLC
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Click to Share