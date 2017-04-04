 
Industry News





Da Vinci Releases Spectra Music Group Debut Album "The Dreamer" On April 28th, 2017

R&B/Pop recording artist Da Vinci is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut album "The Dreamer" on Friday April 28th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
 
 
Da Vinci "The Dreamer"
Da Vinci "The Dreamer"
NEW YORK - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- R&B/Pop recording artist Da Vinci is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut album "The Dreamer" on Friday April 28th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

Da Vinci is a singer, songwriter and entertainer from Miami, Florida. He has performed with Patty LaBelle, and opened up for groups Dru Hill, Tweet and Glen Lewis. His music has been featured on the hit television show "The Wire" on HBO and 'Miami Ink" on The Learning Channel (TLC).

Da Vinci is now ready to release his debut album "The Dreamer", which will be available worldwide on April 28th, 2017. Years in the making, fans are excited about the album release from this up and coming superstar. "The Dreamer" is the follow up full length album that contains the hit single "Acid Rain" which was extremely successful at radio, which garnered Da Vinci a loyal worldwide fan base, especially in Asia, where he has toured extensively.


Pre-order "The Dreamer" by Da Vinci on iTunes in the United States here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-dreamer/id1215440867

The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Contact
The Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Source:The Spectra Music Group
Email:***@spectramusicgroup.com
Tags:Da Vinci, Spectra Music Group, Patty LaBelle
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
