News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Preh Named GM Supplier of the Year for 2016
Preh receives prestigious GM award for the fifth time as one of its best suppliers..
GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the fifth time Preh has received the award.
"We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers," said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The companies we recognize tonight not only have brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve."
More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2015.
Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.
"It is a great honor for us to be among the top suppliers of GM once again. We are proud of this award, because it confirms that our commitment to innovation and quality in the development, manufacturing and supply of human machine interface systems is appreciated by one of our most important customers," said Christoph Hummel, CEO of Preh.
About Preh
As an automotive supplier and automation specialist which operates globally, the Preh Group employs about 7,000 people and generates sales of well over one billion euros. Preh was founded in Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale/Germany in 1919 and has been part of the Joyson Group since 2011. Preh's development and manufacturing competencies include, in particular, HMI systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, infotainment and connectivity solutions, e-mobility control units and assembly and automation systems. The US subsidiary of Preh is located in Novi/MI.
Preh is the Electronics & Automation division within the Joyson Group, Ningbo (China), which was founded by Jeff Wang in 2004. Joyson is today one of the world's 100 largest automotive suppliers. For more information, please visit www.preh.com.
About General Motors
General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM and its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at www.gm.com.
Media Contact
Barrett Kalellis
Preh, Inc.
(810) 231-2801
***@chartermi.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 10, 2017